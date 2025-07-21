"Not gonna happen again": Joel Klatt serves brutal reality check to Syracuse HC Fran Brown heading into next season 

After a surprising 10-3 campaign (5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play) in 2024 under first-year coach Fran Brown, expectations from Syracuse are high. However, college football analyst Joel Klatt believes some caution is warranted.

On “The Joel Klatt Show” on Monday, Klatt talked about Syracuse’s upcoming season and how they may be unlikely to repeat their success this year.

“They had a guy (quarterback Kyle McCord) transfer in with a lot of experience, and they had good players around," Klatt said (Timestamp: 19:12) "They had the right schedule. … But now you look up and now they're tasked with replacing all those players, and they've got to replace those players with a really difficult schedule."

"So Fran Brown, you know, he's been doing a great job. He's recruiting really well. ... I just don't see them being able to improve. Therefore, to sell 10 wins … not going to happen again.”

McCord, who led the nation in passing yards, is gone. So are top running back LeQuint Allen, two of the team’s best wide receivers in Jackson Meeks and Trebor Pena and tight end Oronde Gadsden. In total, Syracuse is replacing 15 starters.

Fran Brown has brought in a new transfer quarterback, LSU’s Rickie Collings, who has seen limited playing time in two years. He’ll be competing with Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli, so there’s a lot of uncertainty at the position.

“And then you get into the schedule,” Klatt continued. “I love the future for Syracuse, I don't love 2025 for Syracuse, they have six games away from home, and all of them are going to be tough, all of them.”

The Orange will face Tennessee, Clemson, SMU, Georgia Tech, Miami and Notre Dame on the road.

“That is vastly different than the schedule that they had in front of them when they won 10 games a year ago, vastly, vastly different,” Klatt added.

Looking at Fran Brown’s offensive and defensive lineup ahead of the 2025 season

With running back LeQuint Allen, receivers Trebor Pena, Jackson Meeks and tight end Oronde Gadsden gone from Fran Brown's team, wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. is the only returning skill player who had over 275 total yards last season.

On defense, six of the top ten tacklers from last year are gone, including Justin Barron and pass rushers Fadil Diggs and Marlowe Wax. Veteran players Duce Chestnut, Devin Grant and Derek McDonald will lead the defense in the upcoming season. Newcomers include Cal transfer David Reese and freshman cornerback Demetrus Samuel Jr.

On special teams, Syracuse will return punter Jack Stonehouse. Jackson Kennedy was the most consistent kicker last season and is waiting to hear from the NCAA if he can return for another year of eligibility. The team also needs a new return man on the other side of the ball.

