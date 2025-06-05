"Not good enough to be a Buckeye" "Bring him home": Fans react as Michigan legend Charles Woodson's son receives offer from Sherron Moore's squad

There's buzz, excitement and disappointment among the maize and blue faithful after Sherrone Moore's Michigan offered a scholarship to Charles Woodson Jr., a 2027 four-star defensive back and son of Michigan football royalty Charles Woodson.

Standing at 5'11" and 160 pounds, Woodson Jr. is currently ranked 243rd nationally per 247Sports and already holds offers from schools like Texas A&M, Florida State, and Ole Miss.

However, the offer from Michigan might stand apart, given his father became a Heisman winner, national champion, and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer after playing there.

Netizens turned up on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the offer with excitement and not-so-subtle shots between faithful from rival Ohio State and Michigan.

Ohio State loyalists tried to stir the pot. A viral post from a fan threw shade with a sharp jab:

“Not good enough to be a Buckeye.”

Wolverine fans also clapped back hard.

"Bring him home."

Here are a few more reactions where loyalists from both sides traded blows:

One fan wrote:

“It’s a wrap 🤣”

Another added:

“This the biggest lock for Michigan they might ever get lol”

One fan commented:

“Like his daddy, he's too good to be a second-rate s**knut.”

Another added:

“Not bad enough to lose 4 straight”

One fan posted:

“4th place in the B1G and got their asses handed to them in their house… again!”

Which program leads prediction board for Charles Woodson Jr.?

Several programs have shown interest in Charles Woodson Jr. He is a four-star safety out of Lake Nona High School (Orlando, FL).

According to On3's industry prediction metrics, Ole Miss currently holds the edge in the race for the talented defensive back, with a 19.5% likelihood of securing his commitment. Rebels defensive backs coach Bryan Brown and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are listed as the primary recruiters.

Just behind Ole Miss sits Kentucky, with a 17.1% prediction share. Surprisingly, Delaware (14.6%) — an FCS program — is also involved in the race. Syracuse and Texas A&M both sit at 12.2%.

However, despite being the son of a Wolverines legend, Michigan does not yet hold the highest predictive share for Woodson Jr.

