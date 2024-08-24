"Not a last go-'round for me": Deion Sanders reveals big coaching plans amid absconding rumors

Deion Sanders’ first season at the helm of affairs at Colorado was full of ups and downs. While the on-field result didn’t go as anticipated, he was able to bring a lot of attention to the program, which translated into more revenue and better exposure for the university.

Coach Prime once again cleared the rumor that 2024 will be his last season in college football on Saturday. There have been talks of the Pro Football Hall of Famer leaving Colorado at the end of this season as both of his sons are playing their final season with the Buffaloes. But Sanders cleared the air by saying this:

“It is not a last go-'round for me. I am just getting started in college football,” Deion Sanders said on Saturday, as reported by Adam Munsterteiger in a post on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has no plans to follow his son to the NFL

Deion Sanders had earlier made it clear that his future lies in Colorado. Both Shedeur and Shilo are playing their final season of eligibility in college football in 2024. Still, the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback won’t be transitioning to the NFL with his sons.

"I tell them the truth," Sanders said earlier this year, as per ESPN. "I tell them, I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.

“I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. ... The fan base that we have here … I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."

Aside from his commitment to the Buffaloes, Sanders has previously ruled out the possibility of coaching an NFL team due to his old-school nature. This came out after he was asked about coaching the Dallas Cowboys when he took over in Boulder.

Colorado bans journalist from asking Deion Sanders’ question

Colorado athletic department announced on Friday that it is barring Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions to Deion Sanders or any other members of the football program.

"After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department, in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events," the athletic department said in a statement.

The move by Colorado comes in the wake of a news conference two weeks ago where Sanders criticized Keeler for persistently adopting an adversarial approach. This has brought about another series of controversies around the coach ahead of the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place