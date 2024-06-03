"Not too late": USA Swimming invites Colorado two way star Travis Hunter for Olympic Trials

Travis Hunter has been a great weapon for Deion Sanders' Colorado on both sides of the ball. His pace and agility make him a threat in whatever position he plays on the football field, making a name as a two-way star. Now it looks like he is on the radar of the US national team going for the Paris Olympics but for an entirely different sport.

The Buffaloes shared snippets of the team’s training session in the swimming pool on June 1. The snaps and video clip showed stars like Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and many more showing off their swimming skills in the water. Here are the snaps as shared by the Colorado Buffaloes on Instagram.

“Hit the pool for some work this morning,” the caption of the post read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Apart from the photos, a video is also going viral on social media. It showed Travis Hunter dominating everyone while swimming and it seems to have caught the attention of the USA national swimming team. They even tried to recruit him for the Olympic trials through Instagram.

“It's not too late to qualify for our Olympic trials,” the swimming national team commented.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Paris Olympics start in July this year and will be over by August 11. So anyone participating in the sporting extravaganza can surely get back before the college football season starts in late August. While the comment from Team USA was supposed to be in jest, Hunter's ability puts him in a unique position to be able to actually take them up on it.

When Travis Hunter was recognized as the most versatile college football player

Back in March, Travis Hunter was recognized as the most versatile college football player in the country. That happened as he clinched the 2023 Paul Hornung Award for his performance in the last season for the Buffaloes. The honor recognized his contributions on both sides of the ball and it also prompted the wide receiver cum cornerback to share a hype video with the fans on social media.

The annual award pays homage to the legendary Paul Hornung, the Green Bay Packers halfback and kicker. Nicknamed ‘The Golden Boy’, he won four NFL titles, including the first-ever Super Bowl with the Packers. The Louisville Sports Commission constituted the award to honor his name in 2010 to recognize the rare two-way players in the sport, like Travis Hunter.