"Not like we're going to Tahiti" - Ryan Day cheekily opens up about family vacation plans after securing the national championship

Ohio State coach Ryan Day won the national championship last Monday after a rollercoaster of a season that saw him and the Buckeyes team maligned by both fans and analysts for their shocking loss to rivals, the Michigan Wolverines in November.

The Buckeyes responded by handily beating four AP Top Ten-ranked teams in the college football playoffs on their way to the national title.

During Friday's segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," the national championship-winning coach joked about whether he and his family would get a holiday to refresh after the prolonged college football season (10:29).

"Yeah, we'll have some time but it's not like we're going away to Tahiti for a week," Ryan Day said.

Ryan Day's family went through harrowing experience

Despite winning the national championship, it was not smooth sailing for Ryan Day and his family. After losing to the Michigan Wolverines despite being 20-point favorites, Day's job status was called into question by both fans and analysts and some Ohio State fans even sent death threats to the coach's family who had to have security hired for their home. Day was on the hottest seat in college football headed into the college football playoffs last month.

During an interview with "The Dispatch" last week, Nina Day, the coach's wife revealed the most harrowing details about the ordeal the family had to endure and how her husband dealt with the issue that culminated in the national championship win.

"They (Ohio State fans) told me multiple times to have Ryan follow in his father's footsteps and kill himself," Nina Day said. "It's very disappointing to me what some people are capable of, but you look at the news and you look at our society as a whole. People are very mean. They're very negative. They're nasty. I'm not saying everybody is, but there's definitely a percentage of people that are just ruthless in their hate.

"I think he, at times, second-guessed his decision to get into this and be in the spotlight that we're in," Nina Day said. "He felt responsible and just felt bad that he had put us in this position. He promised us he'd get us out of it."

Despite the threats to his family and strained relationship with Ohio State fans after losing his fourth consecutive game against the Michigan Wolverines, Ross Bjork, the Buckeyes athletic director revealed on Sunday during the championship celebrations that Ryan Day would coach the team for years to come.

