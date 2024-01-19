"Not now Lane, we’re going through a rough time": Alabama fans panic as Lane Kiffin makes surprise trip to Tuscaloosa amid transfer portal exodus

Lane Kiffin spent three seasons as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban, several players from the Crimson Tide roster have entered the transfer portal, while incoming prospects have begun decommitting from the program.

On Wednesday, Kiffin shared several photos on X, showing that he is at the University of Alabama. While he did not reveal the nature of his visit, many have speculated that he could be there for recruiting purposes.

Check out a photo of Lane Kiffin's visit to Alabama below:

Crimson Tide and college football fans have reacted to the visit in various ways. @itszgo noted that the program is going through a difficult time:

"Not now Lane, we’re going through a rough time"

@graywilliamss questioned Kiffin's reasoning:

"What business you got here????"

@BuffTrader1 was far from impressed with the looks of Tuscaloosa:

"This looks like a third world country"

@cAUwcollege believes Kiffin took a subliminal shot at the program:

"I see what you did there showing that sign 43. That is what saban lost his last game on 4th and 3."

@Smitty68WF2 wished Kiffin good luck in poaching players from Alabama:

"Good luck taking some more of the few players left lol"

@WRICK_3 projected that the Rebels will struggle in 2024:

"You tweet like a 12 year old girl! No wonder Bama didn’t even consider you for the job. Lol. You’ll be 8-4 next year."

@MyTakes101 said:

"lane... you finna piss me off"

@Tryansea wondered if Kiffin was there for recruiting purposes:

"Poaching our players?"

@Jodie529J suggested that Crimson Tide fans wanted the program to hire Kiffin:

"Bama fans wanted you in Tuscaloosa. Careful what you wish for. 😂"

Nick Saban praised Lane Kiffin ahead of 2023 clash

Lane Kiffin worked as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 through 2016. Saban praised Kiffin ahead of their final meeting as head coaches in 2023. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"I have nothing but respect for Lane and the kind of coach he is. They're doing a great job at Ole Miss. I mean, they're one of the best offensive teams in the country in terms of yards, production, problems created by what they do, so this is a challenge. It's always a challenge when you play against good former assistants."

Saban announced his retirement from the Crimson Tide following the 2023 season. He ended his coaching career with a 5-0 record against his former offensive coordinator.