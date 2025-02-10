“Not quite Carson Beck numbers”: Fans react as Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai’s NIL-valuation gets revealed

Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, has committed to Miami University to play golf. According to On3, Trump currently holds a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

It's quite a number for a college golf athlete, likely due to the fact that she is the granddaughter of the current sitting United States President Donald Trump. Fans were quick to jump to X to offer their thoughts on Kai's NIL valuation.

Some compared it to that of Miami football quarterback Carson Beck, who currently holds the third-highest On3 NIL valuation in college sports at $4.2 million. Here's what they had to say.

"Companies will be lined up to have her endorse their products," a fan said.

"Man, the U just got upgraded," another fan said.

"Protect this bag at all cost," one fan wrote.

Carson Beck prepares to take over in Miami

Carson Beck has been with Georgia since 2020. Over the course of his career as a quarterback with the program, he has passed for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. This past season, Beck led Georgia to an 11-2 record, which included an SEC Championship.

Georgia received a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoffs this year, but were defeated by eventual tournament runner-ups Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Initially, Beck had decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he then opted to enter the transfer portal instead, landing at the University of Miami to play for the Hurricanes in 2025.

Now, Beck will take over for Cam Ward, who played signal-caller for the Hurricanes last season.

Ward is one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects on draft analysts' boards alongside Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ward did so well for Miami that he's predicted to go relatively early in the draft on night one of the festivities. Beck will have big shoes to fill when he takes the field for Miami in 2025.

In regards to his NIL status, Beck's $4.2 million valuation ranks third in college sports. It is behind Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg at $4.7 million and Texas quarterback Arch Manning at a whopping $6.5 million.

Beck holds NIL deals with the likes of Morgan & Morgan, Chipotle and The Dairy Alliance to name a few. The 22-year-old may add a few more now that he's playing in "The Sunshine State."

