"Not a safe assumption": Greg McElroy warns CFB world about Notre Dame's prowess in expanded CFP era

College football analyst Greg McElroy thinks the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be a perennial playoff team.

Ad

When the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, it was good news for Notre Dame, which isn't in a conference. With the playoff expanding again to 14 or 16 teams, McElroy expects the Fighting Irish to be a playoff team nearly every year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's "Always College Football," McElroy said:

(5:05) "If you are worried or wondering how many times Notre Dame would be in the top 14. Well, they have finished outside the top 14 five times in the College Football Playoff era: 2014, 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2023. It's happened five times, meaning they have been in the top 14 a bunch. So, to assume they would not be in the College Football Playoff in an expanded era is not a safe assumption."

Ad

McElroy pointed out that the Fighting Irish have been a top-14 team throughout the College Football Playoff era despite not playing in a conference. With that, it does seem likely that Notre Dame will continue to be a playoff team.

The Fighting Irish lost the national title to Ohio State last season.

Marcus Freeman gets contract extension at Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman was awarded a contract extension after leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff.

Ad

Freeman was named Notre Dame's coach in Dec. 2021. After getting a contract extension, he says he's grateful for the support.

“I am grateful for the support of the Board of Trustees,” Freeman said in a statement released by the athletic department. "The investment they continue to pour into our program is invaluable to our student-athletes and staff.”

Freeman has gone 33-10 as the head coach of Notre Dame. Entering 2025, Notre Dame is tied for the sixth-best odds of winning the national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.