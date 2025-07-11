"Not a ton of returning proven product": CFB insider gives Arch Manning wiggle room for B-level play as Texas QB1 in 2025

Arch Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback at Texas for the 2025 season after Quinn Ewers was drafted by the NFL's Miami Dolphins. However, analyst Josh Pate has suggested that Manning has some wiggle room in his first year as the Longhorns' QB1.

In an episode of his "College Football Show" on Friday, Pate explained how Manning's "B-level" play could still give Texas an edge over some other teams to potentially make the College Football Playoff.

"What happens if we get B-level play from Arch Manning?" Pate said (Timestamp 1:26). "Well, first thing I think about is how many tough road games Texas has? It's not like a gauntlet like Florida, but their tough games are on the road.

"So, if Arch is a B-level player and there's not a ton of returning proven production around him, and I'm thinking about him going on the road to Florida, play OU in Dallas, away from home, they've gotta go to Georgia, Ohio State to start the year, you could lose two, three or four of those games for all I know.

"Now, he (Arch) could play at a solid level, but B-level play QB involves some inconsistency, some turnover issues here and there."

Pate went on to explain how Texas' pass-rush could put Arch Manning in winning positions, even if he isn't playing at his best:

"They could have the best pass rush in the country, so like there are a lot of game script scenarios in my mind where you know that pass rush puts Texas in a position where, or maybe Arch puts Texas in a position where they're scoring early.

"Texas' first quarters are so important this year because if they can grab early leads, force the other dude to have to throw a lot, and that pass rush gets to tee off like it can, way different season."

Moreover, since Arch Manning showed glimpses of brilliance in the 2024 season, while serving as Ewers' backup, he might get some more leeway with Texas' ranking in comparison to other QBs if the Longhorns lose a few tough road games.

Last season, Manning made 10 appearances for Texas, posting 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. He started two games when Ewers was injured, leading the Longhorns to two comprehensive wins.

Arch Manning will have a big test against Ohio State in Texas' opening game of the 2025 season

Texas QB Arch Manning

Although many feel that Arch Manning could be a Heisman Trophy contender in the 2025 season, the QB will face a stern test in Week 1 when Texas travels to face Ohio State on Aug. 30. The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will want to get off to a winning start to defend their crown.

It's unclear whether Ohio State will start Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz against Texas. However, Manning will also be under some pressure to get the Longhorns to a winning start.

Last season, Texas made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where the team lost to Ohio State. Manning and Co. have a chance at exacting revenge on the Buckeyes in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

