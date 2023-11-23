"Not trying to sell you on Alabama" - Paul Finebaum makes case for Crimson Tide over undefeated big shots like Washington and Florida State

ESPN's analyst Paul Finebaum believes Alabama should make the College Football Playoff ahead of undefeated Washington and Florida State. The Crimson Tide have recorded a loss this season against Texas, which makes their chances of reaching the playoff a bit slim.

Finebaum is renowned for giving controversial takes about Nick Saban. However, it was surprising to see him want the Crimson Tide in the Playoffs. Speaking on a recent episode of 'First Take', the analyst describes the scenarios that will present Alabama worthy.

Finebaum believes Alabama should be in the playoffs if they end up securing the Southeastern Conference title. The Crimson Tide are set to face defending national champion Georgia in December to decide the king of the SEC.

“You better believe it. Stephen A., I’m not trying to sell you on Alabama because you’ve been selling the country on Alabama for years,” Finebaum said. “You think about the accomplishment. So Florida State would’ve had to have beaten Louisville, a team that lost to Pittsburgh.

“You’re talking about Alabama losing to Texas, yeah, it was Sept. 9. But Alabama would have beaten Georgia and you’re going to leave them home, and quite frankly, I don’t think you can leave Georgia home either."

Will Alabama make the CFP in 2023?

Alabama has undoubtedly been impressive this season despite the Week 2 loss to Texas. The team struggled at the start of the season, especially in the quarterback role. However, the Crimson Tide have found their feet, thanks to Jalen Milroe's incredible resurgence.

The competition for a spot in the College Football Playoff has been tight this season. Five teams remain unbeaten so far, which makes the possibility of having teams with one loss in the postseason tournament very slim. However, there's still a lot that can happen.

To get a chance of reaching the playoffs this season, Alabama would have to win their last game, against in-state rival Auburn and go on to secure the SEC Championship against Georgia. This will obviously present the Crimson Tide as a worthy candidate for a spot.

With Michigan having to play Ohio State in the last game of the season and Washington likely playing Oregon in the championship game, there's a chance a couple of current top-4 teams record a loss. The situation remains dicey but Alabama still does have a chance.

The intense competition for the College Football Playoff's spots this season makes the decision to expand the tournament to 12 teams a brilliant one. Everyone obviously has a better chance from 2024.