“Not the worst thing in the world”: Former Saints QB gives bold take on Shedeur Sanders in subtle advice to NFL teams

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel believes Shedeur Sanders should sit and learn for a season in his rookie year in the NFL. Sanders is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could even go as early as second overall. If he is drafted that early, there will be expectations for Sanders to be a starter on Day 1 and be a franchise quarterback.
Yet, Daniel thinks it would benefit Sanders to sit behind a veteran quarterback for a year and understand the pro game.
"Not the worst thing in the world to have Shedeur sit and learn for a year," Daniel wrote on X.
Depending on who selects Sanders will impact whether he can sit behind a quarterback for a year or will be thrust into a starting role.
Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a Bowl game last season and turned the program around. Last season, he went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Daniel, meanwhile, played in the NFL from 2009 until 2022 primarily as a backup quarterback. He won the Super Bowl with the Saints in his rookie season.
Shedeur Sanders vows to turn a franchise around
Although Chase Daniel thinks Shedeur Sanders would benefit from sitting for a year, the quarterback is confident he will have immediate success in the NFL.
At the NFL Draft Combine, Sanders made it clear he can turn a franchise around and plans to do it in the NFL.
"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself.
"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me," Sanders added.
Oddsmakers expect Sanders to be drafted ninth overall or worse, as he's -130 to be selected past the eighth pick, which implies a 56.5% chance.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
