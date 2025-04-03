“Not the worst thing in the world”: Former Saints QB gives bold take on Shedeur Sanders in subtle advice to NFL teams

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel believes Shedeur Sanders should sit and learn for a season in his rookie year in the NFL. Sanders is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could even go as early as second overall. If he is drafted that early, there will be expectations for Sanders to be a starter on Day 1 and be a franchise quarterback.

Ad

Yet, Daniel thinks it would benefit Sanders to sit behind a veteran quarterback for a year and understand the pro game.

"Not the worst thing in the world to have Shedeur sit and learn for a year," Daniel wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Depending on who selects Sanders will impact whether he can sit behind a quarterback for a year or will be thrust into a starting role.

Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a Bowl game last season and turned the program around. Last season, he went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Daniel, meanwhile, played in the NFL from 2009 until 2022 primarily as a backup quarterback. He won the Super Bowl with the Saints in his rookie season.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders vows to turn a franchise around

Although Chase Daniel thinks Shedeur Sanders would benefit from sitting for a year, the quarterback is confident he will have immediate success in the NFL.

At the NFL Draft Combine, Sanders made it clear he can turn a franchise around and plans to do it in the NFL.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself.

Ad

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me," Sanders added.

Oddsmakers expect Sanders to be drafted ninth overall or worse, as he's -130 to be selected past the eighth pick, which implies a 56.5% chance.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place