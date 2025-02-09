“Nothing changed with that”: Shedeur Sanders notices similarities between his high school self and now

Shedeur Sanders sees shades of his younger self in his game today. In a video shared on Saturday by Rivals on X, the Colorado quarterback watched his old clips, slinging deep passes during high school training sessions. As he studied the footage on a tablet, he immediately pointed out the familiar elements.

“I like the jewelry for sure,” Sanders said. “You see nothing changed with that for sure.”

After a brief pause, he analyzed his mechanics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Form was cool,” Sanders said. “It wasn't to my liking, but everything everything's definitely you can see the progress for sure.

Expand Tweet

Trending

He then noted a key detail in the video.

“Yeah, the cleats look really good," Sanders said. "You see, we're doing a five-step drop. That's what we training for right now. That's cool.”

One of the top QB prospects in this year’s NFL draft, Sanders is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He recently met with the Tennessee Titans' front office but made it clear he isn’t fixated on being the No. 1 pick.

Shedeur told ESPN’s Kevin Clark on Thursday:

“Why would I be mad?” Shedeur said. “These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn’t really matter to me. It’s all about fit.”

Scouts have routinely praised Shedeur for his maturity and deep understanding of the game.

For Shedeur Sanders, a trade could create an ideal scenario

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Two QBs are widely projected as first-round picks: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. On Sunday, the draft landscape took a major turn. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, are open to trading it.

"What the Titans decide to do — and when they decide to do it — will set in motion events that go far beyond what happens to their own franchise," Rapoport wrote, via Athlon Sports. "While it's early in the process, Tennessee has an open mind with the first pick, sources say. All options are on the table, including possibly trading the pick, and the Titans are expected to receive calls from other teams."

If Tennessee trades the pick, either Ward or Sanders will likely go first, shifting the landing spot for the second QB. According to Athlon Sports, if a team like the Steelers or Seahawks moves up from the middle of the draft, Sanders or Ward could be the No. 1 pick, pushing a QB-needy team like the New York Giants at No. 3 to take the other. A trade would all but guarantee both QBs would be selected at the top of the draft.

For Sanders, a trade could create an ideal scenario. He has worked with Raiders part owner Tom Brady to refine his game and has been vocal about his interest in playing for Las Vegas. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick, and if the draft board shifts, Sanders could still be available when they’re on the clock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place