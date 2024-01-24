"Nothing much going on here" - Lane Kiffin puzzles CFB world as Ole Miss HC drops cryptic post on X

Lane Kiffin has done a brilliant job at Ole Miss, having arrived at the program in 2020 and slowly transforming the Rebels into a force in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin took the program to a new level in 2023 with an 11-2 record and an appearance in a New Year's Six bowl game. This is a significant success for a program that didn't qualify for a bowl game for four years before the coach arrived in Oxford.

Giving fans a glimpse of the 2023 season, Lane Kiffin shared a picture of his television screen rewatching the Week 5 encounter between Ole Miss and LSU, which ended 55-49 in favor of the Rebels. He captioned the post:

“Nothing much going on here ....”

The post left college football fans puzzled, with many reacting to the way the game played out:

Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's era at Ole Miss has been a fantastic one thus far. Taking advantage of his experience in his previous jobs, the coach is fast making the Rebels a contender within the college football landscape. The growth since he took over the program has been evident.

As mentioned earlier, Ole Miss hadn't secured qualification for a bowl game in four years before Kiffin joined. However, the program has played in a bowl game in all of the coach's four seasons, appearing in a New Year's Six bowl game on two occasions.

Lane Kiffin boasts a .694 winning percentage as Ole Miss coach with a 34-15 record. This is his best record at any college program, having worked at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic.

He has also won two of his four bowl games, winning the Outback Bowl and Peach Bowl in 2020 and 2023. The Kiffin-coached Rebels lost the Sugar Bowl and Texas Bowl in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Will Ole Miss reach the playoffs in 2024

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in the 2024 season after admitting just four since its inception in 2014. The increased participation means teams like Ole Miss now have a chance of reaching the postseason tournament for the first time.

The new playoffs format offers the champions of the six most ranked conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision an automatic qualification. They will be joined in the postseason tournament by six other at-large teams voted by the CFP selection committee.

Considering their performance in the 2023 college football season, the Rebels have a good chance of making the playoffs next season. It will be an opportunity for the program to challenge for its first national title since 1962, won during the era of Johnny Vaught.