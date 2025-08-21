  • home icon
"He's got a Heisman candidate lining up behind him": CFB insider reflects on CJ Carr's potential big season with Jeremiyah Love

By Maliha
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:19 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame will begin the 2025 season ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. The Irish also got their starting quarterback in redshirt freshman CJ Carr.

With less than two weeks until Notre Dame faces No. 10 Miami in the season opener on Aug.31, ESPN’s Marty Smith is full of praise for Freeman’s program.

"What Marcus Freeman has humming there in South Bend is so impressive because they have built such a fantastic culture," Smith said. "What they did last year was such an incredible statement because they beat to get to the national championship.
"I just think that they are just getting started. I really think that the last year was a statement, but I just think this is such a sustainable thing that Marcus has built."
Carr didn’t start as a true freshman in 2024, which he acknowledged was reasonable given he wouldn’t have been ready, according to a conversation with Blue & Gold’s Kyle Kelly during Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run.

Carr appeared in one game that season but preserved his redshirt. After showing potential in spring practice, Smith believes Carr is now positioned for major success.

"He has a lot of talent around him," Smith said. "He's got a Heisman candidate (Jeremiyah Love) lining up behind him. He's got a great line in front of him."
Smith doesn’t see Notre Dame as the outright favorite for the 2025 national championship, but he expects the Irish to be firmly in the mix.

Insider says Notre Dame QB battle isn’t over yet

On Tuesday, CJ Carr edged out sophomore Kenny Minchey in a closely contested quarterback competition. The decision comes despite earlier speculation that Minchey may have held an advantage at one point during fall camp.

However, On3’s JD Pickell believes the quarterback competition isn’t fully settled.

"I would not be shocked in the slightest, if it takes the Miami game to solidify who your QB1 is for Notre Dame," Pickell said. "Now, it's not me saying they're going to play multiple guys against Miami. I'm not saying you're rotating Minchey and Carr during different series.
"That's not what I'm saying, but I am saying if CJ Carr doesn't strangle hold this QB one job in Miami. I think this thing is still got some runway to it."

According to The Athletic, sources close to Notre Dame reported that Carr excelled during practice periods in preseason camp, while Minchey performed better in scrimmages.

Maliha

