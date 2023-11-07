Notre Dame Bowl projections: Are the Fighting Irish eligible for 2023 Bowl season?

The No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7-3 and are bowl eligible this season.

Notre Dame entered this season with national title hopes after getting quarterback Sam Hartman in the transfer portal from Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish started the year 4-0 before losing 17-14 to Ohio State in a game they could have won.

The Fighting Irish ended up losing to Louisville two weeks later and, after beating USC and Pittsburgh, had a disappointing loss to the 4-4 Clemson Tigers.

After Saturday's defeat, quarterback Sam Hartman said the blame should be put on him:

“I’m not even going to answer your question. More of a statement. If guys want to blame, put anything on anyone, put it on me. I played very poor today. Didn’t play well enough to be a winning quarterback, a winning football team.

“All the different situations, scenarios that we were in today is really all my doing. I just didn’t execute well enough. So, if you want to mention people on Twitter, if you want to blame OCs, if you want to blame Coach (Marcus) Freeman, blame me.”

Although it was a disappointing outing on the road at Memorial Stadium, the Fighting Irish will still be playing in a bowl game in 2023.

What bowl game will Notre Dame play in?

The Fighting Irish's 31-23 defeat to the Clemson Tigers has made their bowl projections take a hit.

With Notre Dame now having three losses, a New Year's Six Bowl is unlikely for the school. Out of CBS, ESPN and Athlon Sports' bowl projections, the Fighting Irish are slated for the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was previously known as the Outback Bowl. All three outlets' projections have their opponent to be the LSU Tigers.

A matchup between the Fighting Irish and LSU in a bowl game would be very anticipated, even though both have struggled at times this season.

The other bowl that the Fighting Irish are linked to is the Gator Bowl, which they played in last season and beat South Carolina.