Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman shares his optimism for 2025 season after national championship heartbreak

Ever since Marcus Freeman became head coach at Notre Dame in December 2021, it has been a steady uptick for the team. Each passing year, the roster has improved and strong players have begun choosing Notre Dame to be their new home during recruitment.

Last season turned out to be the most successful for Freeman personally, as he was able to make his first-ever national championship game as a head coach. Despite Ohio State making it end in heartbreak, he hopes things will take a leap in the upcoming 2025 campaign.

While speaking to the College Football Live panelists on Saturday, Freeman reflected on his time so far leading Notre Dame's charge. He mentioned that last year's championship game loss was a great learning opportunity, and it's only going to get better for them.

“It's been a journey, a lot of ups and downs, but what a journey. It's been about being around great young people and working with great people, and here we are,” Freeman said on Saturday. (Timestamp: 5:40)

“I don't know if it's just one missing piece. You develop that talent, and you have a culture that hopefully, the process of your culture and the process of the things you do, you know, put out a really good result. And so that's the formula for us.

"Like, how do we continue to increase this talent level? How do we continue to develop this talent level, and how do we continue to have a culture that helps us have the results that we want. So that's what we've done this off-season,” he added.

CJ Carr could potentially start for Marcus Freeman in 2025

Riley Leonard's departure to the NFL has left a big void in Notre Dame’s locker room. It's time for a new prospect to step up. And that could potentially be CJ Carr, grandson of legendary Lloyd Carr.

Although Freeman hasn't made any official announcement about his starting quarterback for 2025, looking at the pecking order and talent, it would be Carr most likely starting for the team.

Expect nothing less than a 12+ game winning season for the program, as they aim to make it back to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

