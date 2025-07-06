Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne fired up as Larry Fitzgerald’s son Devin commits to Marcus Freeman’s 2026 class

Four-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Saturday, choosing Marcus Freeman's program over Clemson, Stanford and UCLA. Devin is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 100th Anniversary Team.

Notre Dame continues to reap the rewards from its big recruiting weekend on June 13, adding several commits from that period. This includes Devin Fitzgerald on Saturday and four-star receiver Kaydon Finley, who committed on Friday. After Fitzgerald made his decision public, fellow Irish commit Javian Osborne celebrated on X:

"We are so back Irish Nation!!! 3 more left 🙂‍↕️☘️☘️."

The three prospects Osborne referenced are four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson, four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden and four-star safety Nick Reddish.

Robinson will pick between Notre Dame, Arizona and Miami on Sunday. Golden will make his decision on July 26, and the Irish will compete with Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech in this recruitment. Meanwhile, Reddish will commit on July 11, choosing from Virginia Tech, Indiana, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

Freeman's 2026 class has 24 commits and ranks No. 4 in the nation. If all of these potential targets ultimately commit to the Irish, this class will become one of the premier recruiting classes in the country.

Devin Fitzgerald opens up about his commitment to Notre Dame

Notre Dame extended an offer to Devin Fitzgerald on May 8, and Irish wide receivers coach Mike Brown, whom Fitzgerald has known since he was five, led the recruitment.

Speaking with 247Sports, Fitzgerald explained why he chose to join Marcus Freeman’s program:

"I chose Notre Dame because of the people, the culture, and the purpose behind everything they do. It's not just about football. It's about building something bigger -- a future, a legacy. I knew being around them would push me to be better, both on and off the field."

Fitzgerald is now the fourth wide receiver to commit to Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class, joining Kaydon Finley, Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison. He comes from Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona), which has consistently sent talent to South Bend, including former cornerback Benjamin Morrison and incoming freshman Cree Thomas.

Last season, Fitzgerald recorded 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He is the No. 82 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

