Notre Dame commit Javian Osborne subtly trolls rivals Penn State, Oregon, as 5-star safety commits to Fighting Irish

By Maliha
Published Jun 22, 2025 11:39 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Joey O’Brien, a standout safety from La Salle College High School in Glenside, Pennsylvania, committed to Notre Dame on Friday. Since extending him an offer on March 17, 2024, Irish defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Chris Ash have consistently recruited him.

O’Brien, rated five stars by 247 Sports, is now the second safety to join Marcus Freeman's 2026 recruiting class, alongside fellow four-star prospect Ayden Pouncey.

O’Brien selected Notre Dame over strong contenders like Penn State and Oregon. He hails from the same high school as former Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. Despite heavy interest from the in-state Nittany Lions, O’Brien opted to play under Freeman, making him the third Pennsylvania native to commit to the Irish in this cycle.

Following O’Brien's announcement, fellow Irish commit Javian Osborne took a jab at Penn State, tweeting:

"#TheBestInPALeavePA."
Per On3’s Mike Singer, a source familiar with O’Brien’s recruitment shared that Carter Auman, Notre Dame’s director of recruiting and a Pennsylvania native, played a major role in O’Brien’s decision. The source noted their bond, saying:

“No one in the country has talked to Joey more than Carter. They're beyond a recruiting relationship. They're more like brothers.”

O’Brien is the No. 5 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 40 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also excelled as a wide receiver during the 2024 season, recording 68 receptions for 1,029 yards.

Notre Dame is trending to get another 2026 class recruit following Joey O’Brien's commitment

Joey O’Brien’s commitment may have helped Notre Dame move one step closer to landing another top-tier recruit from the 2026 class. Four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden reacted to the news by reposting it on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Is this home?"
In an interview with Irish Sports Daily last week, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Golden expressed how valued he feels by the Irish coaching staff:

"They hit me up and talk to me on a consistent basis. They're very persistent when it comes to checking in on me and talking to me. They always reply with 'Irish.' If I post another school's pics, they'll slide in with an Irish emoji."

Defensive line coach Al Washington is leading Notre Dame’s recruitment of Golden. According to On3, the Irish currently hold the best odds of landing his commitment, with a 25.9% chance.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
