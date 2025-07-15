  • home icon
  • Notre Dame commit Joey O'Brien fires cryptic message after getting snubbed in Rivals' latest rankings

By Maliha
Published Jul 15, 2025 11:15 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

For high school prospects like four-star safety Joey O’Brien, rankings from major recruiting outlets can be both motivating and, at times, disappointing. This was the case for O’Brien, who has climbed from No. 99 to No. 47 nationally in Rivals' updated ranking.

While he did manage to climb the rankings, and could have been posting about anything, the timing is suggestive, and the Notre Dame commit expressed himself on X with a cryptic post:

Joey O’Brien plans to finish high school early in December to start his college career at Notre Dame. College coaches are split on whether he fits better as a defensive back or wide receiver, but 247Sports' Andrew Ivins believes his highest upside is as a coverage specialist who can disrupt passing lanes and generate turnovers.

Besides O'Brien, Notre Dame also boasts five top-50 recruits in Rivals’ updated rankings. Edge rusher Rodney Dunham rose from No. 7 to No. 6, offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh made a huge leap from No. 181 to No. 13, edge Ebenexer Ewetade moved up from No. 28 to No. 20, and cornerback Khary Adams edged from No. 34 to No. 30. However, tight end Ian Premer slipped slightly from No. 24 to No. 26.

As for the top 10 five-star recruits in Rivals’ 2026 class, the list includes:

  • Miami commit Jackson Cantwell
  • Texas commit Dia Bell
  • Maryland commit Zion Elee
  • Georgia commit Jared Curtis
  • Michigan commit Carter Meadows
  • Notre Dame commit Rodney Dunham
  • Utah commit Kelvin Obot
  • USC commit Luke Wafle
  • LSU commit Lamar Brown
  • Georgia commit James Johnson
  • Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho,
  • Uncommitted standout Savion Hiter

Joey O'Brien reveals his goals for senior season

Joey O'Brien chose Notre Dame in June, picking the Irish over Clemson, Oregon and Penn State. He won’t join Marcus Freeman’s squad until next season, but for now, he is focused on two main objectives for his senior year: capturing a state championship and earning Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, O’Brien is embracing the lifestyle of a top-tier athlete. Alongside Missouri commit Gavin Sidwar, he helped run a youth camp with the Souderton Braves this week and shared an inspiring message (as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer):

“I would say the message today is to work hard. Talent can only get you so far, so you need to put in the work. I know nobody wanted to get up this morning to come to this on a Sunday, saying it’s too hot, but it just shows that they’re working hard and staying consistent.”

Besides Joey O'Brien, Notre Dame has 25 other committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 in the nation.

