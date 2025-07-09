Notre Dame commit Khary Adams silences rumors about flipping to Sherrone Moore's Michigan with clear message 

Four-star cornerback Khary Adams chose Notre Dame over other programs like Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina over three weeks ago. But the standout from Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland, quickly found himself at the center of a flip rumor when a Michigan fan on X/Twitter asked if Adams might switch his commitment from the Irish to the Wolverines.

He gave a blunt response: "No."

Adams later doubled down by sharing the exchange with a firm message:

"Locked in."

However, there is still a long road ahead until signing day, and if Michigan decides to push hard for Adams, there is always a chance things could change. In the 2025 class, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood repeatedly denied rumors he would flip from LSU to Michigan on social media before ultimately committing to the Wolverines.

Adams' recruitment could also be a thing to watch until the signing period. Meanwhile, the 6-foot, 2-inch and 175-pound prospect's tweet also earned attention from another Irish commit: four-star running back Javian Osborne, who replied with just an emoji:

For context, Osborne himself was widely expected to pick Michigan before he chose Notre Dame. Despite his commitment to the Irish, he got embroiled in a flip rumor to Sherrone Moore's program by wearing Michigan gear in June.

Osborne has never entertained flip discussion and has always been active in recruiting prospects for the Irish. Still, like Adams, his recruitment is another storyline to follow as signing day approaches.

Khary Adams' coach reveals the potential he brings to Notre Dame

Khary Adams is currently being coached by former NFL player Montre Gregory, who himself was recruited by Notre Dame’s defensive backs coach Mike Mickens during their time at Bowling Green. Through this connection, Adams had ties to Notre Dame even before he officially committed.

Gregory believes Adams is an excellent match for Mickens, telling Irish Sports Daily:

“It's going to be good. Khary is really mature about his business, so it's going to be really good. He plays the football in the air really well, and he is really fast.

"When the ball is in the air, he kind of turns into a wide receiver and he just has that knack for just taking the ball away, which is really, really good. One of the good things about Khary is that his best football hasn't even been played yet," he added.

Adams is the No. 75 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. Besides him, Notre Dame has another cornerback commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Chaston Smith.

