Notre Dame extends historic TV deal with NBC through 2029 CFB season

On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced their media-rights agreement with NBC through the 2029 college football season. The deal extends the landmark partnership between the two parties that dates back to 1991.

The agreement is also the longest college media relationship in the NCAA. It highlights the school’s commitment to its independent status in football, ending any potential rumors of a move to a separate conference.

The announcement was also made just prior to the Fighting Irish's Week 12 game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. NBC will host the rights to broadcast all their home games.

Although the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, reports suggest that the new deal will see the Fighting Irish make around $25 million per year from NBC.

As per reports, Notre Dame is the fourth-most watched college football program in the country this season, behind the Colorado Rockies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes.

After the deal was announced, the Fighting Irish's athletic director, Jack Swarbrick, spoke to Sports Illustrated and said:

"We are thrilled to continue our historic collaboration with our partners at NBC Sports. In the next generation of this partnership, we will collaborate to provide our fans even more Notre Dame content through a variety of NBCUniversal’s distribution channels while continuing to put our student-athletes and their stories at the heart of our messaging."

How has Notre Dame fared in the 2023 college football season?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are having another solid season. Marcus Freeman's side is leading the FBS with a 7-3 overall record.

The Fighting Irish suffered a 31-23 defeat against the Clemson Tigers in Week 11. They were on an impressive two-game win streak prior to that, beating USC and Pittsburgh.

Nonetheless, they will hope to end the season on a positive note with two more games remaining.

The FBS leaders take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 12. The Fighting Irish will end their 2023 regular season campaign against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 25.