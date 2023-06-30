Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks: How promising does the loaded depth chart of QBs look for the team in 2023?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record and ranked 18th in the nation despite poor quarterback play. Take a look at what to expect from the position group in 2023.

How did the Notre Dame Fighting Irish perform in 2022?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered the 2022 season with high hopes as they were the No.5-ranked team in the nation ahead of the year.

After starting 0-2 and slipping out of the rankings altogether, the Fighting Irish lost just two of their final 11 games. They finished the year as the No.18-ranked team in the nation.

Notre Dame's offense averaged 31.8 points per game, ranking 42nd out of 131 teams in the nation. Their defense allowed 23.0 points per game, which ranked 39th in the nation.

The offense was largely led by a balanced rushing attack as Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner both struggled. Pyne played 11 games and finished the season with 2021 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He completed 64.6% of his passes while adding 108 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries.

Buchner played in three games and had 651 passing yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 55.4% of his passes and ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

The Fighting Irish's passing offense ranked just 98th in the nation, however, they ranked 35th in rushing offense, 23rd in passing defense and 37th in rushing defense.

How have the Notre Dame Fighting Irish revamped their quarterback room?

Both Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner are no longer on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish roster as both players have transferred to other programs.

The Fighting Irish's revamped quarterback room is led by Sam Hartman, who spent the previous five seasons under center for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Hartman led Wake Forest to the ninth-ranked passing offense out of 131 teams in the nation. He threw for 3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes and adding 129 yards and one touchdown on 102 carries.

The previous season, he had 4,228 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Hartman completed 58.9% of his passes while running for 364 yards and 11 touchdowns on 117 carries.

The Demon Deacons ranked just 93rd in rushing offense and 82nd in scoring defense so Hartman's stats could benefit from joining Notre Dame.

He will be backed up by 2023 four-star prospect Kenny Minchey, 2022 four-star prospect Steve Angeli and 2022 walk-on Dylan Devezin.

