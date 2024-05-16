Notre Dame QB CJ Carr set to use his new NIL deal to support cancer research after losing younger brother

CJ Carr has inked a new NIL deal and it is for a special cause. The Notre Dame quarterback now has a deal in place with Napleton’s Countryside Mazda in Countryside, Illinois. He received the 2024 Mazda CX-50 as a part of the deal. Carr will not only help boost sales for the auto group, but will also support its fight against pediatric brain cancer.

Carr joined the Fighting Irish as one of the top prospects in the recruitment class of 2024. He put on a great performance in the Notre Dame Spring game and announced himself. Even before playing an official down for the team, he has already started giving back to the community.

CJ Carr announced the new NIL deal through a post on X.

“Proud to announce a partnership with Napleton Countryside Mazda that means a lot. For every vehicle they sell in May, they are donating to The Violet Foundation which supports DIPG research with our foundation @chadtough,” he wrote.

The fight against pediatric brain cancer is an issue close to the Notre Dame QB’s heart as he had lost his little brother Chad to the disease eight years ago. His family runs the ChadTough Foundation in his late brother's honor to help other families going through the same ordeal.

Napleton’s Countryside Mazda owner Steve Napleton also lost his daughter Violet to DIPG back in 2022. The two have teamed up to help the research so that more families do not suffer the same fate.

CJ Carr likely to start Notre Dame career as Riley Leonard's understudy

Notre Dame will be looking to replace Sam Hartman under center after the QB stepped up to the NFL. They have brought in Riley Leonard as a potential QB1 from Duke via the transfer portal. That means CJ Carr, who is still a freshman, is most likely a backup in South Bend at least for the 2024 season.

The four-star recruit had a great outing at the Blue and Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium and the fans loved him from the word go. He ended up throwing for 165 passing yards during the time he got on the field. The Michigan native also managed to score a touchdown while he was at it.

While Leonard is most certainly a lock for the season starting this fall, the future looks bright in South Bend as far as the QB room is concerned.