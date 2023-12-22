Notre Dame reportedly eyes adding a new member from LSU HC Brian Kelly's coaching staff as offensive coordinator 

Notre Dame is reportedly interested in hiring a new offensive coordinator from LSU's coaching staff. According to a report by sports journalists Bruce Feldman and Pete Sampson, Notre Dame is considering adding Mike Denbrock, LSU's offensive coordinator under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

Denbrock is seen as a top candidate due to his success in leading LSU's highly productive offense. If Denbrock joins Notre Dame, it would be his third time working with the program.

Feldman noted that Denbrock's expertise in the quarterback run game could be particularly advantageous for the Fighting Irish.

“Intriguing potential fit at Notre Dame for the vacant OC job: bringing back LSU OC Mike Denbrock who ran the nation's No. 1 offense,” Feldman tweeted. “Also, his work in the QB run game might fit well with Riley Leonard.”

He has experience working with dual-threat quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy this season, and he is also familiar with Notre Dame coach, Marcus Freeman, from their time at Cincinnati.

While it seems like a good fit for Denbrock to return to Notre Dame, he also has the option to stay at LSU, where he could continue to experience success at a Southeastern Conference program.

Mike Denbrock coached at Notre Dame Dame between 2000 and 2004 and again from 2010 to 2016.

Mike Denbrock has coached top offenses

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock's hometown is Homer, Michigan, and he earned his degree from Grand Valley State in 1987. In January 2022, Denbrock joined the LSU Tigers, reuniting him with coaches he has worked with for 15 years.

In his second year at LSU, Denbrock transformed an offense that averaged 26.5 points per game the previous season into the nation's best offense, scoring 46.4 ppg, in 2023.

As Notre Dame's offensive coordinator in 2016, the team set a post-World War II record with a 7.02 yards per carry average, achieving a rare balance of over 250 passing and 200 rushing yards.

In 2020-2021, Denbrock helped the Cincinnati Bearcats to a remarkable 23-2 run that included a 2021 College Football Playoff appearance. During the season, the team achieved a 24-13 victory at Notre Dame.

With Jayden Daniels as his quarterback, Denbrock’s offense set LSU records for quarterback rushing yards (885) and touchdowns (11) this season. Daniels’ 3,798 total yards ranks second in school history, behind only 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

