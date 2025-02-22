Notre Dame's latest coaching hire Jevaughn Codlin expresses gratefulness after joining Marcus Freeman

Coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a tremendous season, reaching the national championship game. Although they lost 34-23 to the Ohio State Buckeyes, there is no denying that it was an outstanding season for the Fighting Irish.

However, Freeman is focused on improving his team for next season. On Monday, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer reported that Notre Dame hired former West Virginia assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin as an analyst.

"Notre Dame is hiring former West Virginia assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin as an analyst, a source tells 247 Sports. Codlin is considered a rising star by those in the profession. He helped coach those like WVU All-American Beanie Bishop in 2023 and was often used as an on-the-road recruiter."

A few days later, on Friday, Codlin quote tweeted the report and expressed how grateful and excited he was for the opportunity.

"GOD is GREAT!! Turtle race continues."

Marcus Freeman adds Ja'Juan Seider to his coaching staff

Jevaughn Codlin was not the only new person added to the Notre Dame coaching staff by Marcus Freeman. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Fighting Irish had successfully poached Penn State Nittany Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider. He was hired by the Fighting Irish as the assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Following the hiring, Marcus Freeman released a statement.

"Ja’Juan is a great offensive mind," Freeman said. "He has coached multiple offensive positions, but his ability to recruit and develop high-level running backs is exceptional. His experience utilizing multiple running backs effectively within the offense and simultaneously turning them into NFL talent is one of several reasons why he is a great fit for our program."

With several additions to their coaching staff, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be looking to improve on their 2024 season in 2025. It will be a tough task for them, but with Marcus Freeman at the helm, it is possible.

A big determining factor for whether the Fighting Irish succeed next season will be whether they can find a suitable replacement for QB Riley Leonard. Leonard is entering the 2025 NFL draft, and while he was not a superstar, he was reliable and effective. Blake Hebert, CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey and Steve Angeli are expected to compete for the job.

