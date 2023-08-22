The college football season is upon us. The week 0 matchup sees the No.13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. The Fighting Irish would hope to start with the right foot against the Midshipmen to maintain their high ranking in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame is expected to start Sam Hartman, a six-year veteran with two bowl MVPs. After spending five seasons with Wake Forest, he opted to use his final year of college eligibility with the Fighting Irish.

College Football Week 0:Notre Dame vs Navy predictions

The Fighting Irish will face the Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. According to Sports Illustrated, Notre Dame is highly favored for this encounter, being a 20.5 favorite. According to the power index, the Navy only has a 4.7 chance of pulling the upset against the Fighting Irish.

Alongside a new signal caller, Notre Dame features a new offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker. The Midshipmen appointed Brian Newberry as the new head coach, who was upgraded from the defensive coordinator for the Navy last year.

Notre Dame has some attacking threats in WRs Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie, and Tobias Merriweather. According to 'Late Kick with Josh Pate' podcast host Josh Pate, Notre Dame's weapons were seriously underused last year.

Navy will split time between Tai Lavatai and Blake Horvath, according to a piece from the Washington Post by Gene Wang. Navy comes from a 4-8 season, and Notre Dame a solid 9-4, with a Gator Bowl victory.

Moneyline: ND -1613 | NAVY +700

Prediction: Notre Dame 32-23 Navy

Notre Dame's season predictions

Notre Dame is predicted to win 8.9 games in the season, and they have a 12.2% possibility of making it to the College Football Playoff. They rank No.9 in the FPI's CFB ranking.

Navy's season predictions

The Midshipmen are ranked No.108 on the 133 power index rakings. They are projected to win 5 games and lose the rest by an average of 9.3 points.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs Navy?

The game is on Saturday 26th, at 2:30 EST. You can catch it on the NBC Network or stream it on fuboTV.