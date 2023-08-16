"Now they just need an actual team" - Kansas Jayhawks' investment in stadium renovation leaves CFB world speechless

The Kansas Jayhawks announced they will renovate the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in a $300 million project. Renovation is set to begin in December this year and is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2025 season.

The Jayhawks' official X account shared photos of the planned renovations, with the caption:

"A glimpse of the KU Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium 👀 Stay tuned for the full reveal of all the renderings, video, and more coming this afternoon!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out images of the renovations below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the announcement online. @Laner2021 pointed out the recent struggles of the Kansas Jayhawks football program, saying:

"Now they just need an actual team that doesn’t completely suck"

@ItsBuckeyeBW claimed that the stadium is nicer than any in the SEC:

"Never thought I would say this, but wow! The new Kansas stadium would be nicer than any stadium in the SEC 😭"

@bullsunvalley pointed out that the Kansas Jayhawks won just six games last season, which was their most since 2008:

"6 wins builds stadiums for Kansas?"

@Jackson09960335 projected that the team will be better this season:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Kansas has a really great season in 2023. Especially when Jalon Daniels is healthy for the full season."

@mignovus claimed that the stadium would never be as full as the photos suggest:

"Beautiful render, but there will never be that many fans in there."

@CousinNate2 claimed that the only change is that the stadium has been rotated:

"Rotating the stadium 90 degrees seems like a whole lot of time and money and effort for nothing"

@TenholderTurf95 pointed out that the stadium is largely funded by taxpayers:

"A good chunk of it is being funded by the taxpayers of Kansas. Kansas State invested with private funds from their alumni and other avenues. Absolute shame KU can’t pay for it themselves."

Check out some more reactions from fans below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Kansas Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold say about the renovations?

Coach Leipold discussed the planned renovations in the school's official press release:

"This project is vital to the continued growth of our program. We are incredibly appreciative of the commitment shown by our generous donors, Chancellor Girod, Travis Goff and many others.

"The substantial upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Anderson Family Football Complex will greatly enhance the student-athlete experience. I am very much looking forward to seeing that come to life."

The school announced a $300 million fundraising goal and has raised $165 million in gifts and commitments so far. There will also reportedly be public funding involved, however, the full amount is unclear.