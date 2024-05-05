Obi Ezeh death: Michigan Wolverines release statement mourning loss of former linebacker

The Michigan athletic department confirmed the death of former Wolverine linebacker, Obi Ezeh, at the age of 36.

In a statement released on Sunday, UM expressed its sorrow:

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. May he rest in peace."

Details surrounding Ezeh's death have not been disclosed. Ezeh was born on Feb. 2, 1988.

Obi Ezeh: Remembering standout Michigan linebacker

Obi Ezeh made a significant impression in Michigan football history from 2006 to 2010. He played 50 games, starting 38 as a middle linebacker. His career numbers reflect his ability with 293 tackles (19.5 for loss), three sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles along with three fumble recoveries.

Ezeh's first season as a freshman saw him shelved; however, his fortunes changed a year later when was named Freshman All-American defender.

He appeared in 13 games, with 10 starts, finishing as UM's fifth-highest tackler by recording 68 total tackles (four for loss, including two sacks), an interception, three passes broken up and one forced fumble.

As a sophomore in 2008, he was honorable mention All-Big Ten. He led Michigan's defense with a personal record of 98 tackles, with seven for loss (including one sack). He also recorded an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

In 2009, Obi Ezeh was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's best linebacker. He was the third-best tackler with 69 stops (five for loss), broke two passes and recovered one fumble.

During his last season with Michigan, Ezeh started seven out of 13 games and finished with 58 tackles (3.5 for loss) plus a fumble recovery.

Ezeh played in two bowl games: Michigan’s wins over Florida at the Capital One Bowl 2007 and Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl 2010. Coaches Lloyd Carr and Rich Rodriguez were his mentors.

He was originally from Grand Rapids (Michigan) Catholic Central, where he graduated as a three-star player in 2006. He also had offers from Michigan State and Indiana.

At Grand Rapids Catholic Central, he rushed for a school-record 3,189 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was instrumental in steering the Cougars to the 2005 state championship.