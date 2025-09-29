  • home icon
  "OC just fired the DC lol": CFB fans have wild reaction to Arkansas' major roster overhaul after Sam Pittman's firing

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:57 GMT
Coaches Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman
Coaches Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman

The Arkansas Razorbacks fired coach Sam Pittman on Sunday after falling to a 56-13 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 5 of college football action. The result dropped the Razorbacks to a 2-3 record this season after a 7-6 finish last season put Pittman firmly in the hot seat.

The Razorbacks' offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino was elevated to interim coach after Pittman was fired. On Monday, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel revealed on X that Petrino had further overhauled his staff by firing several long-term Arkansas staffers.

"Sources: Arkansas has dismissed DC Travis Williams, DL coach Deke Adams and CO-DC Marcus Woodson. Bobby Petrino has begun a staff overhaul," Thamel tweeted.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Petrino firing the staffers.

"the oc just fired the dc lol," one fan tweeted.
"There’s no way he’s not our next head coach and thank God, he’s the only coach that won at Arkansas at a high-level in 30 years," another fan tweeted.
"He sandbagged the offense to get the job," one fan tweeted.
Some fans were not too happy with Petrino's return as coach of the Razorbacks.

"Yeah they’re definitely going to make him the permanent HC again lol," one fan tweeted.
"Ark, you deserve everything you get allowing that snake back into your program," another fan tweeted.
"At the end of September?!?! What is Bobby P doing?" One fan tweeted.
Bobby Petrino interested in permanent Arkansas job

Bobby Petrino led the Arkansas Razorbacks to two double-digit win seasons during his four-year tenure as head coach of the program, from 2010 to 2014, before he was fired, managing a 34-17 record.

After the beleaguered Sam Pittman was fired, Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachuk revealed that the program had begun searching for a permanent coach and that Petrino had expressed interest in the job.

"As we move forward in the process of finding our next head coach, I am certain we will be able to provide the necessary resources to our staff and team to reach our goals," Yurachek said. "We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately and that search will include Coach Petrino, who has expressed his desire to be a candidate for the full-time job.
"I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful. The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."

Bobby Petrino has been the head coach of several teams, including the Louisville Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Missouri State Bears.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
