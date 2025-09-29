"OC just fired the DC lol": CFB fans have wild reaction to Arkansas' major roster overhaul after Sam Pittman's firing

The Arkansas Razorbacks fired coach Sam Pittman on Sunday after falling to a 56-13 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 5 of college football action. The result dropped the Razorbacks to a 2-3 record this season after a 7-6 finish last season put Pittman firmly in the hot seat. The Razorbacks' offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino was elevated to interim coach after Pittman was fired. On Monday, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel revealed on X that Petrino had further overhauled his staff by firing several long-term Arkansas staffers.&quot;Sources: Arkansas has dismissed DC Travis Williams, DL coach Deke Adams and CO-DC Marcus Woodson. Bobby Petrino has begun a staff overhaul,&quot; Thamel tweeted.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Petrino firing the staffers.&quot;the oc just fired the dc lol,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;There’s no way he’s not our next head coach and thank God, he’s the only coach that won at Arkansas at a high-level in 30 years,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;He sandbagged the offense to get the job,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not too happy with Petrino's return as coach of the Razorbacks.&quot;Yeah they’re definitely going to make him the permanent HC again lol,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Ark, you deserve everything you get allowing that snake back into your program,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;At the end of September?!?! What is Bobby P doing?&quot; One fan tweeted.Bobby Petrino interested in permanent Arkansas jobBobby Petrino led the Arkansas Razorbacks to two double-digit win seasons during his four-year tenure as head coach of the program, from 2010 to 2014, before he was fired, managing a 34-17 record. After the beleaguered Sam Pittman was fired, Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachuk revealed that the program had begun searching for a permanent coach and that Petrino had expressed interest in the job. &quot;As we move forward in the process of finding our next head coach, I am certain we will be able to provide the necessary resources to our staff and team to reach our goals,&quot; Yurachek said. &quot;We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately and that search will include Coach Petrino, who has expressed his desire to be a candidate for the full-time job.&quot;I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful. The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship.&quot;Bobby Petrino has been the head coach of several teams, including the Louisville Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Missouri State Bears.