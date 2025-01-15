Odd-makers see Arch Manning overtaking uncles Peyton and Eli to achieve prestigious college feat

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has not started a full season in college football yet. However, that has not stopped analysts, fans, and oddsmakers from getting excited. He is part of one of the most famous football families, and as a result, he has high expectations. Notably, his uncles are former star NFL quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli Manning.

However, the hype for Manning is not just because of his relatives. He has shown flashes of brilliance in limited playing time this season. The Longhorns have also indicated that he will have the starting job next season, regardless of whether Quinn Ewers opts to return to the NCAA.

With that information, sportsbooks have started to project the Heisman Trophy odds for the 2025 season. Despite having no experience as a starter, Arch Manning is the favorite at BetOnline to win the Heisman Trophy, a feat that neither of his uncles achieved. The top favorites are as follows:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arch Manning +500

Carson Beck +900

DJ Lagway +900

John Mateer +900

Jeremiyah Love +1100

Garrett Nussmeier +1200

Jeremiah Smith +1200

Nico Iamaleava +1400

Expand Tweet

Arch Manning performed well in limited playing time this season

Arch Manning does not yet have a full season as a starter for the Longhorns. Next season will be his first test as a starter for a full season. However, he does have some experience starting for the Longhorns.

Early in the season in a 56-7 win over UTSA on Sep. 14, Quinn Ewers suffered an abdominal strain early in the game. As a result, Arch Manning came into the game. He performed well, completing nine of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Ewers would go on to miss the next two games, and as a result, Manning got the start. Against UL Monroe, Manning completed 15 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two TDs. In his last start of the year against Mississippi State, Manning had his best game, completing 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two TDs.

Unfortunately for Manning, he did not get much of an opportunity to play throughout the rest of the season. He was occasionally brought into games for specific plays, but not usually to pass.

Manning did not throw a pass in any of his final four appearances this season. He will have more opportunities next season, and according to sportsbooks, could contend to win the Heisman Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.