Odell Beckham Jr. mourns LSU WR Kyren Lacy's demise with throwback snap on his IG story

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy was a promising young NFL prospect with hopes of being drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he will never get to realize his dreams. Reports from several sources, including insider Jacques Doucet on Sunday morning, indicate that he died on Saturday. According to 13WMAZ, he took his own life.

This news came as a shock to fans of the LSU Tigers and fans of football in general. Several football stars have taken to social media to mourn the death of Kyren Lacy.

One famous figure who took to social media is former NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. He also played for the LSU Tigers during his college career from 2011 to 2013. After Lacy's death news, he posted a throwback image on his Instagram story that he had previously taken with the former LSU wide receiver.

Image via the Instagram story of Odell Beckham Jr.

In the image, Beckham Jr. and Lacy pose for a photo in the Tigers locker room. Beckham Jr. posted the photo with an image of a bird, symbolizing his journey to the afterlife.

Kyren Lacy was a few weeks away from possibly being drafted into the NFL

Although he was not a superstar, Kyren Lacy was in the mix to be drafted into the 2025 NFL draft, which will take place from April 24th to the 26th. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the No. 269-ranked player in the draft. Based on those rankings, he would have missed out on being drafted, but it is possible someone would have reached for him.

Regardless of whether Lacy was drafted, there is a good chance he would have been signed as an undrafted free agent by an NFL team. Lacy showed promise throughout his college football career.

He spent two seasons with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to the LSU Tigers in 2022. He played three seasons with the Tigers, having his best year in 2024, where he was the program's second-leading receiver, registering 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine TDs.

