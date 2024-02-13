“Of course, we went to Iowa” - 5x Pro Bowler George Kittle credits Hawkeyes football for his NFL success as 49ers TE

George Kittle found himself on the losing side in the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. In a keenly contested encounter in Las Vegas, the San Francisco 49ers lost 25-22 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, who retained the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The 49ers started well and looked like they were running away with it until a late field goal by the Chiefs forced overtime, giving Andy Reid’s team the opportunity to go on and win it.

Ahead of the game, Kittle gave a shout-out to his alma mater, Iowa, in a trends video posted on the Instagram page of CBS, the official broadcaster of Super Bowl LVIII, which also featured Travis Kelce. Kittle said about the Hawkeyes:

“We are tight ends; of course, we went to Iowa, where legends are born and bred.”

George Kittle's college career at Iowa

George Kittle started his college football career at Iowa in 2012 and redshirted in his freshman season. The two subsequent seasons saw him appear in just six games, as the Hawkeyes' tight end room was full of top competition, which kept him out.

Kittle did not get significant playing time at Iowa until his redshirt junior season in 2015, where he played in 10 games. He retained his prominence in the team in 2016, appearing in nine games. In five seasons with the Hawkeyes, he recorded 48 receptions for 314 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Super Bowl loss is a tough one for George Kittle

George Kittle made his second Super Bowl appearance on Sunday night. However, both instances ended in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the postgame interview in Las Vegas, the tight end admitted that the loss was a tough one:

“You train all season. You train all offseason. Every day, you put in for the work, go to OTA training camp.

"It's just a long long season, it's a long year and whatever week, around 27, something like that. We've been playing football since late July and to come up short of a goal, of a dream, it's a tough one.”

Kittle has been a crucial member of the 49ers offense since arriving in 2017, playing 98 regular-season games and recording 460 receptions for 6,274 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He's expected to play a vital role in the offense next season as they take another shot at the Lombardi trophy.