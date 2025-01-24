“Offseason champs yet again”: CFB fans troll Steve Sarkisian & Co. as they edge out Georgia for the 2025 recruiting crown

Steve Sarkisian's Texas program edged out Georgia to win the 2025 recruiting crown, as shared by Rivals on Wednesday.

While the Longhorns appear to have the most appealing program in the country, fans on social media trolled Sarkisian and Co. for failing to win any major honor.

"Offseason champs yet again!" one tweeted.

"#1 but can’t score from the 1" another wrote.

"We don’t care just win," a third commented.

The trolling for Texas continued, with some urging the program to start winning titles under Sarkisian.

"Lmao umm did they win the National Championship? Just a question" one tweeted.

"Maybe just maybe they can not lose to Kirby smart twice in one season now!!!" another added.

"We not worried about that!!!! We focused on these titles!!! Let Sark cook & get this redzone & run game fixed!!!!" a user wrote.

Texas lost to Georgia twice in the 2024 season, once in the regular season and once in the SEC title game.

The Longhorns qualified for the College Football Playoff and beat Arizona State, 39-31, in double overtime in the Peach Bowl. However, Texas' playoff run ended in the CFP semifinals following a 28-14 loss to the eventual national champion, Ohio State.

Steve Sarkisian likely to give Arch Manning the starting QB role for 2025 season

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian (L) and QB Arch Manning (R) - Source: Imagn

With Quinn Ewers set to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is likely to make Arch Manning his QB1 for next season.

Manning did well as the backup to Ewers in 2024. The quarterback completed 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

Manning started two games when Ewers was dealing with an abdominal injury, and he led Texas to dominant wins over ULM and Mississippi State.

Last week, reports claimed that Sarkisian signed an extension at Texas. Hence, he is likely to continue working with Manning next season to develop the young signal-caller.

