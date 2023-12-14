“Oh my god,” “Jesus” - Deion Sanders exclaims as Travis Hunter catches a huge fish in Lake Prime

Deion Sanders and his young protege and fishing enthusiast, Travis Hunter, proudly displayed a massive fish caught from a lake on Coach Prime's farm.

Sanders recently announced that he's planning a new lake alongside Lake Prime and Lake Time. He sought the help of his followers on Instagram to suggest names for his new lake, adding that he already has two lakes carrying the above-mentioned names.

As the new video of Hunter catching a huge fish surfaced on the internet, the Coach Prime-Hunter duo came to be regarded as a formidable combination for fishing.

The scene was extraordinary, as Coach Prime shouted, and Hunter displayed the heavy fish:

"Oh my God!" "Oh my God!" "Oh, Lord Jesus!"

The alleged weight of the fish surpassed 10 pounds, caught from Lake Prime. Coach Prime wrote on Instagram:

"Caught a monster out of Lake Prime! Oh my God!"

A user responded to the post by making a complementary comment about Hunter:

"Travis can catch anything."

Just a day prior, Prime Time recorded a video of CU’s star player catching fish live during sunset and shared it on Instagram with the caption:

“Really thinks he [Hunter] can beat me fishing. I'm trying to be a good host, but tomorrow, it's on!”

Hunter, 20, the leading prospect of the 2022 class originating from Florida, played high school football in Georgia. He has followed Deion Sanders as the latter moved from Jackson State to Colorado.

Despite facing injuries, Travis Hunter drew notice in the football scene

Recently, Travis Hunter caught the attention of the football world as he was named both the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Associated Press (AP) first-team All-American on Dec. 11.

Hunter's success was particularly noteworthy given that Colorado's overall win-loss record that season was 4-8. Interestingly, 13 years had passed since the last CU player had been awarded first-team All-American status.

Despite facing a setback due to an injury that forced him to sit out for three-and-a-half games, Travis Hunter managed to stand out among his peers in the Pac-12 conference.

Colorado State University's Dallin Holker was honored with a second-team All-American designation, while Air Force's Trey Taylor earned a spot on the third team.

Additionally, Shedeur Sanders, a newcomer to the sport from the same conference, received the honored award for Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year.

