Ohio Bobcats Injury Report ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl 2023: Updates on Kurtis Rourke, CJ Harris and More

The Ohio Bobcats will play the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Ohio finished the season going 9-3 as the Bobcats finished their MAC season with a 25-14 win over Akron. Heading into the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Ohio has a rather clean injury report but is dealing with some key players in the transfer portal.

Ohio Football Injury Report ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl

Currently, Ohio only has one player on the injury report. Starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke won't play since he has announced his transfer to Indiana.

Kurtis Rourke injury

Ohio Bobcats starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke has announced he transferred to Indiana for his final college season, meaning he won't be playing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Rourke announced on Thursday that he's committed to Indiana, and speaking to TSN, he says the decision came down to Indiana playing an NFL-style offense:

“They’re a winning staff, and ever since my first phone call, they said they are all about winning and they are not looking to rebuild this year, they are looking to have a good year – I love that,” said Rourke. “That was a big part of my decision."

He added:

“The other reason I chose Indiana is the offense that they run is very NFL-like, and if I’m trying to set myself up best to play in the NFL, why not do an offense that emulates an NFL offense. I think it’s going to be a very exciting and intriguing opportunity.”

This season, Rourke went 195-for-307 for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. In his five-year career at Ohio, Rourke went 640-for-995 for 7,666 yards, 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

CJ Harris' injury update

The lone player dealing with an injury for the Bobcats is quarterback CJ Harris who has been ruled out for the season with an injury.

Harris played in just two games for Ohio this season going 25-for-49 for 248 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Ohio will have Parker Navarro as the starting quarterback on Saturday.

Sieh Bangura's update

Starting running back Sieh Bangura won't play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday as he's in the transfer portal.

Bangura has been the Bobcats starting running back for the past two seasons and this year rushed for 811 yards on 178 carries while also adding seven touchdowns.

Miles Cross' update

Bobcats wide receiver Miles Cross also won't be playing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl as he's also in the transfer portal.

Cross caught 47 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns. After three seasons at Ohio, Cross will be looking elsewhere to continue his college career.

O'Shaan Allison's update

Backup running back O'Shaan Allison also won't play on Saturday due to him being in the transfer portal.

Allison rushed for 452 yards on 139 carries while also finding the endzone three times on the ground.

