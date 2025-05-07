Ohio State analyst names two Michigan players whose absence can bring Ryan Day closer to 2025 goal

Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope believes that the Ohio State Buckeyes has a chance to outperform the Michigan Wolverines in this year's matchup. Ryan Day hasn't led the Buckeyes to a win against the Wolverines since 2019.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of "Real Pod Wednesday," Hope praised the Wolverines' offense and defense ahead of the 2025 season. However, he pointed out that the absence of former Michigan stars Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham could benefit Day's team. He believes the Wolverines' defense will be good, but the Buckeyes may have a chance by running the football.

"Their (Michigan) defense will be really good. They won't have Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham, so maybe you'll have more success if you run the ball 25 times up the middle this time. Although that still would not be my game plan at all, but I still think that Michigan's defense is going to be really strong. One of the better defenses in the country, and so, that's going to be a war(Ohio State vs. Michigan)," Hope said (32:55 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Both defensive tackles played a key role in the team's success last year, as Michigan ranked fourth in the league with the fewest rushing yards allowed (1,179). In his final college football season, Grant had 32 total tackles (18 solo) and three sacks. Graham was third on the roster in tackles with 46 total tackles (24 solo) and 3.5 sacks.

Both defensive players were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Dan Hope believes Ryan Day needs to lead Ohio State to victory against Michigan for his legacy

Dan Hope also discussed the pressure that is on Ryan Day, the Ohio State coach, to get a win over Michigan this upcoming season. Hope believes Day needs to beat the Wolverines to prove himself after four consecutive losses.

Ad

"For all the goodwill that Ryan Day has built up, that is still the one box that he has to check to truly win over everybody and truly, you know, prove himself as one of college football's elite coaches. I mean, winning a national championship gets you there, but the one thing that still haunts him, the one narrative he still got to shake is the narrative that he can't beat Michigan," Hope said (33:17 onwards).

Ohio State will face Michigan in an away game at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place