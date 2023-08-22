Ohio State Buckeyes get 'Josh gang' to start games at the right and left tackles in 2023: Reports

The Ohio State Buckeyes offense lineup for the coming college football season is set. The Buckeyes coach, Ryan Day, named Josh Simmons the new starting left tackle while Josh Fryar is the starting right tackle.

Simmons transferred from San Diego State and has earned himself the starting spot in only a few months. He apparently impressed Day so much he described his ability as “off the chart.”

Simmons stands at 6-ft-5 and weighs 310 pounds. But he brings a wealth of experience along with his physical strength. He was the starting right tackle for the San Diego State Aztecs last season and was instrumental in the team's run to the Hawaiian Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fryar, on his part, started a game for the Buckeyes last fall. He replaced the then injured Dawand Jones in the lineup in a victory over Indiana. With Jones' departure, the lot fell on him to become the starting left tackle for the Ohio State Buckeyes going into the new season.

Simmons and Fryar didn't just get the starting spots as some handouts, however. They had to face competition from redshirt freshmen Tegra Tshabola and Luke Montgomery.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are projected to have one of the strongest offenses in the country this season, with Simmons and Fryar anchoring the tackles.

Are the Ohio State Buckeyes national championship contenders in 2023?

The Buckeyes are one of the teams to watch this season. Coming off an impressive 11-2 season in 2022, they'll be daring for more this term. And their roster seems talented enough to go all the way and reach the College Football Playoff.

The biggest worry for most Buckeyes fans is the ongoing battle for the starting quarterback spot between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. C.J. Stroud held the spot down last season but has gone on to the NFL.

Ryan Day will be depending on the experience of strong squad returnees like TreVeyon Henderson at running back. He will also have the service of one of the best receiving corps in the country led by Marvin Harrison Jr.

In defense, the Buckeyes will be led by JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Ty Hamilton. Overall, they look pretty much like a solid team. But they also face a tough challenge, playing in one of the toughest conferences in the nation (Big Ten).