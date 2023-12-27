Ohio State CB Denzel Burke drops deadline for 2024 NFL draft decision as Buckeyes prepare for Cotton Bowl showdown

As Ohio State gears up for the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl, cornerback Denzel Burke has confirmed his participation in the game against the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 29. Additionally, Burke, a junior at Ohio State, has also scheduled a date to announce his decision about the 2024 NFL draft.

While defensive end Jack Sawyer is expected to stay with Ohio State, running back Miyan Williams has declared for the draft. As per reports, Burke has already made his decision regarding his future but plans to announce it publicly on January 10.

This announcement will clarify whether he will be playing in the NFL or continuing with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2024 season.

When questioned about his decision to play against the Tigers, the Phoenix, Arizona native expressed his desire to conclude this season on a positive note, irrespective of his plans for 2024.

He has ambitions of leaving a lasting legacy at Ohio State and aspires to be a Top-10 NFL Draft pick. He stated, that it’s a significant goal for him, but more importantly:

“I want to be a Top-10 pick. But not only that, I want to have something to show for it down the road,” Denzel Burke said. “To be able to show my kids and my family while I was at Ohio State, we won something. That's playing a big factor for me. When the time comes, y'all will know."

In the third week of December, Burke shared that he was still undecided, saying:

“(It’s) fifty-fifty right now,” Burke said.

He also said it’s probably going to be one of the hardest decisions:

“But when the time comes in January, I’ll make a decision,” he said. “I don’t want to get any information out there, but a lot of factors are playing into it. It’s probably going to be one of the hardest decisions of my life, and come January I’m going to make that decision.”

The deadline to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft is Jan. 15.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Burke as the No. 7 cornerback for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Denzel Burke's stats with the Buckeyes

Denzel Burke, 21, has made significant contributions this season, with 19 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 interception in 10 games.

After three impressive seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, during which he played in 34 games, made 90 tackles (five for loss), intercepted two passes, and broke up 27 passes, Burke is projected to be a first-round selection if he enters the NFL draft.

The Cotton Bowl game between Ohio State University 11-1 (8-1) and University of Missouri 10-2 (6-2), is scheduled for Friday, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

