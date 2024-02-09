"Ohio State dodged a bullet": Buckeyes fans rejoice as newly appointed OC Bill O'Brien leaves to become Boston College HC

Bill O'Brien has been named the new head coach of Boston College, according to ESPN.

O'Brien took over after Jeff Hafley resigned to become the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.

O'Brien spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots and was hired to be the Ohio State Buckeyes OC for 2024. However, O'Brien has since been hired to be Boston College's head coach, which has made Buckeye fans happy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Ohio State dodged a bullet," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He knows a loss to Michigan would tank him even more."

Expand Tweet

"How can a team target somebody you just signed 2 weeks ago. they be mad at players going to the portal tho."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ohio State was prepared for Bill O'Brien to leave

With Boston College looking for a head coach, Bill O'Brien was a possibility for the Eagles job.

Earlier this week, Ryan Day spoke about O'Brien taking the job with Boston College, which they were prepared for.

"It isn't just one of those situations where you take out one guy and put another guy in there and move on," Day said of the possibility that O'Brien leaves (via ESPN).

"It doesn't work that way. But yes, we talked to different people for that position and we have contingency plans in place. Hopefully, we don't have to go down that road, though."

It's uncertain who Ohio State will hire as their offensive coordinator or if Day will call plays again.

Bill O'Brien's coaching career

Bill O'Brien has only been a head coach for two seasons in college, as he coached Penn State in 2012 and 2013. In his first year, the Nittany Lions went 8-4 and 7-5 in the second.

Following two seasons with the Nittany Lions, O'Brien went to the NFL and was named as the head coach of the Houston Texans. O'Brien spent parts of seven seasons with Houston, going 52-48 and led the team to the playoffs four teams.

After the Texans fired O'Brien during the 2020 season, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator. He was with the Crimson Tide for two seasons before spending last year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the New England Patriots.