"Ohio State effect" - College fans mesmerized by $6 million offer for Chip Kelly to leave Ohio State

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the same job under coach Pete Carroll for the Las Vegas Raiders, after designing one of the most dominant offenses in recent memory for the Ohio State Buckeyes during their dominant national championship-winning season. The news comes barely a week after Ohio State coach Ryan Day lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

According to "Monday Morning Quarterback' analyst Albert Breer, Kelly will become the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL, earning an annual salary of $6 million.

“The Raiders told candidates during their search they were making a serious commitment with an infusion of cash from the new owners,” Breer tweeted. “Here it is—Chip Kelly was lured to Vegas with a deal averaging $6 million per year, per sources. Kelly is now the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator.”

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Kelly's mammoth contract.

"Ohio State effect," one fan said.

"Ohio State in the mud," one fan said.

Some fans put down the high salary hike to the job he did with the Buckeyes last season.

"Heartbreaking for OSU," a fan said.

"Without Ohio state Chip Kelly wouldn’t have landed this job. Good for Chip!" another fan said.

"Tell me you wouldn’t take 6x pay increase and make $6M a year as record NFL OC salary. I’ll wait," one fan said.

Chip Kelly and Ryan Day share a long history

The news of Chip Kelly taking the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator's job broke when national championship-winning coach Ryan Day was interviewed on the "Joel Klatt Show" and gave his opinion on the move.

"We talked about it, the fact if... we had a really good group here," Day said (per Sporting News). "The dream would be to win a national championship and then he (Kelly) would decide whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL. And that's exactly what happened.

"To be able to have a beer in a few years and talk about the year that we had together is going to be special because we all started together. I know so many people back home in New Hampshire are excited for him and for the story. It's pretty special."

Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator for the New Hampshire Wildcats when Ryan Day was the starting quarterback between 1998 and 2001.

“There’s never been a time I’ve seen him where the situation was too big for him,” Kelly said about Day in an interview with USA TODAY, “whether he was 12 years old or 39 years old. Other kids, when they see pressure situations they kind of get a little helter-skelter. He was never like that. He’s always been kind of mature beyond his years."

Coach Ryan Day has lost both of his coordinators to more lucrative opportunities in the past few days and will be on the prowl for new talent to fill the gaps as Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles make the transition to their new jobs.

