"Ohio State is not for everybody": Ryan Day drops blunt recruiting pitch as NIL takes over college football

Ryan Day fully intends to defend Ohio State's national championship next season. However, the Buckeyes coach has dropped a blunt message for players who want to join Ohio State amid the rise in lucrative NIL deals.

Ad

On Wednesday, Day appeared on ESPN's College GameDay podcast and discussed his recruiting pitch for those interested in joining Ohio State.

"You look at Will Howard, in just one year, you look at how he developed," Day said (28:33). "You look at a guy like TreVeyon Henderson, from when he was a freshman all the way to his fourth year. You know, there's this development.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, sure, you know, money is part of it. But if these guys are trying to become the most elite players in the world, and play on the biggest stage, and then not only make it to the NFL, but have a career in the NFL and stay in the NFL, then we believe Ohio State is the right place. Again, I try to say this all the time when I start these recruiting conversations. Ohio State is not for everybody, there's nothing wrong with that, but that's who we are."

Ad

Ad

Only a few months after Ohio State won the national title, the Buckeyes had 14 Selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State promoted Day to head coach in 2019. Since then, he has compiled a 70-10 record.

Ryan Day's Ohio State offers update on who could be Ohio State's QB1 in 2025 season

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day offered an update on who could be the starting QB at Ohio State heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

“We're in that same process of of looking to figure out who that's going to be," Day said on the “College GameDay” podcast. “I feel like Julian and Lincoln are ahead of Tavien right now.”

Since Will Howard joined the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, the QB1 spot at Ohio State is up for grabs. As per the latest update from Day, Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are expected to compete for the starting berth next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place