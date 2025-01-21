Ohio State fan LeBron James feels adrenaline at the CFP national championship game after Will Howard's dagger to Jeremiah Smith

LeBron James was at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night to support Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Born and brought up in the state of Ohio, the NBA superstar has been a Buckeyes fan from a young age.

Monday night was another opportunity to show his deep passion for the football program. James was seen highly ecstatic about the run of play on many occasions as the Buckeyes put up a dominant display in Atlanta. However, one instance was more noticeable during the game.

As the game was running to an end, Notre Dame was pushing for a comeback. The Fighting Irish scored a touchdown after Riley Leonard found Jaden Greathouse from 30 yards to make it an eight-point game. With the pressure rising high, the Buckeyes made a crucial play.

Ohio State started the next play after the Notre Dame touchdowns in their own 24. However, they struggled to advance the ball, giving the Irish some momentum. However, on a 3rd and 11 situation, Will Howard found Jeremiah Smith with a 56-yard pass that sent them to the red zone.

LeBron James was seen fired up after this explosive play, celebrating with people around him in the stands. The play dashed every hope the Fighting Irish had and eventually resulted in a field goal for the Buckeyes.

Have a look at the moment below:

First national championship for Ohio State since 2014

Ohio State has secured its first national championship in a decade, marking a return to the pinnacle of college football. The Buckeyes' last title came during the 2014 season under coach Urban Meyer when they defeated Oregon 42-20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The program’s last two national championship victories are historic ones, as the Buckeyes have now claimed titles in both the inaugural four-team and 12-team playoffs. Their 34-23 win against Notre Dame ensured they are the first champion of this expanded postseason format.

Ohio State has appeared in the CFP four times in the six years of Ryan Day's coaching. They came closest to the national title in the 2022 season when they played Alabama in the championship game. However, the Crimson Tide outclassed the Buckeyes, winning 52-24.

Following their dominant display right from the first round, it's no doubt a well-deserved victory for Ryan Day’s team this time. The coach and his team entered the playoffs under intense pressure following the fourth consecutive loss to rival Michigan. However, they were able to turn things around when it mattered most.

