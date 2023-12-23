One of the most interesting and unexpected transfers of the portal was Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord announcing his decision to join the Syracuse Orange next season. McCord spent his first two seasons with the Buckeyes as the backup to C.J. Stroud. After Stroud left for the NFL this season, McCord was announced as the team's starting QB, leading them to an 11-1 overall campaign.

However, Ohio State fans are now having a field day trolling Kyle McCord's decision to transfer to Syracuse Orange after their embarrassing 45-0 whitewash at the hands of the South Florida Bulls in the Roca Baton Bowl. One fan even commented:

"bet you're happy w your decision lol"

Here are a few more memes and reactions that have stormed the internet targeting Kyle McCord following Syracuse's huge loss at the bowl game:

The South Florida Bulls were dominant right from the start of the bowl game. At the end of the first half, they were already ahead with a scoreline of 31-0, making it nearly impossible for Syracuse to work towards a possible comeback. South Florida continued its dominance in the second half as well, as QB Byrum Brown compiled 214 passing yards and three passing TDs to lead his team to victory.

In what could be termed as the worst loss of the season for the Syracuse Orange, the team now has a mountain to climb if they want to prove themselves in the upcoming 2024 season. And new head coach Fran Brown will have his work cut out for him as he will need to focus on improving the quality of the team and their strategy from every aspect.

Kyle McCord was not pleased with the performance of his new team

The former Ohio State QB was present on the Orange sideline during their Roca Baton Bowl trashing. And it is safe to say that McCord was not particularly pleased with the way his new team was being dismantled on the gridiron.

In the tweet going viral, McCord can be seen watching the game from the sideline with a sad reaction on his face. With the way his new team lost the bowl game, many fans could not help but notice if he was re-evaluating his decision to transfer from Ohio State.

