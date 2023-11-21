Ohio State football: Joel Klatt believes Ryan Day's men are 'playing some of their best football right now'

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated week 13 of college football, analyst Joel Klatt is singing praises for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He asserts that the Buckeyes are currently hitting their peak performance. According to him, Ohio State, led by head coach Ryan Day, is "playing some of their best football right now."

Joel Klatt attributes this surge in performance to the Buckeyes' defense, which has not allowed a touchdown in their last two games. This defensive dominance has provided space for the offense to mature and evolve over the course of the season.

Highlighted by Klatt, a pivotal element in the recent triumphs of Ohio State is the resurgence of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The presence of Henderson has improved the team's offensive dynamics.

“You cannot put into words how big of a development it is to get him back to full strength. It makes it such an easier offense to operate for Kyle McCord,” said Klatt.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) prepare to face their arch-rival, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), in what is anticipated to be their toughest test of the year.

Ryan Day fires shots at Michigan Wolverines

As the Week 13 clash between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes approaches, tensions are palpable. OSU head coach Ryan Day is not shying away from addressing the cloud of controversy surrounding Michigan's alleged illegal scouting operation.

The Wolverines have claimed victory in the last two face-offs with a cumulative margin of 87-50. WBNS-10TV inquired of Ryan Day regarding Michigan's purported scouting endeavors. Despite the opportunity to fuel the rivalry, Day opted for a measured response.

"We’ve learned a lot about what’s gone on the last two years … I don’t think it does any good to comment on it right now. There’ll be a time and place for that," Klatt said. "What matters is this game and getting our guys prepared to go win it."

The lack of mutual respect between Ryan Day and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is evident. Yet, Harbaugh will be conspicuously absent from the sidelines for this pivotal encounter, courtesy of a three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten.

Harbaugh, in response to the brewing tension, remained focused on the task at hand.

“It’s all about our preparation for Ohio," Harbaugh said. "The days, the minutes, the hours … everything leading up to this game. That’s where our focus is. Preparing ourselves and planning, practice, and then executing. Anything else is irrelevant when you get into this kind of big game week.”

As the coaches engage in a verbal chess match, all eyes are on the field, awaiting the outcome of this high-stakes rivalry showdown, with both teams undefeated this season.