The Ohio State Buckeyes will be entering the 2025 College Football season as national champions. This has only cemented their spot as one of the premier college football programs in the country. To retain this domination, the Buckeyes will need to continue recruiting the best players from high schools.

Ad

Ohio State 2026 Football Recruiting Overview

It is still early days in the development of the 2026 Ohio State recruitment class, but the Buckeyes have already been making moves. As of May 10, Ohio State had 12 players committed to the program, which ranks them as the third best recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notable players on the offense who have committed to Ohio State include four-star wide receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, with four-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley adding to an already talented offensive line.

Ad

Trending

On the defensive side of the ball, four-star rated safeties Blaine Bradford and Simeone Cadwell will be joined by three-star linebacker CJ Sanna.

The Buckeyes have made 199 offers to a range of players. Notable players who could turn the offer into a commitment include running back Carsyn Baker, defensive linesman Pierre Dean and tight end Mack Sutter.

Top Commits

Chris Henry Jr

Henry Jr is the fourth best wide reciever in the 2026 class. He is also the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry.

Ad

He had offers from Miami, Oregon, and USC, but turned those down to go to the Buckeyes. This is someone who could be the next Jeremiah Smith.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Dixon-Wyatt is also a wide receiver and is ranked as the sixth best in the country. Pairing up with Henry, these two could become a powerful force in the future.

Simeone Cadwell

Caldwell is a linebacker from the state of Florida and is the fifth-best player in his position. Caldwell has the potential to become another part of the emerging Buckeyes defense.

Ad

Notable Offers

Carsyn Baker (Running Back)

Baker is a likely commitment to Ohio State. After top running back Tre'Veyon Henderson left the program, Baker has the opportunity to become the next top running back at Ohio State.

Mack Sutter (Tight End)

Sutter is one of the top tight end prospects and would be a good target for Julian Sayin to find in the future. Along with Ohio State, he has offers from Alabama and Penn State, among others.

Ad

Pierre Dean (Offensive linesman)

Pierre Dean is a prospect who is likely to sign with Ohio State soon. The six-foot-five offensive linesman is likely to be an effective protector for the quarterback.

Ohio State class of 2027

Moving forward to the class of 2027, the Buckeyes have two players already committed. They are number one prospect Jamier Brown and quarterback Brady Edwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place