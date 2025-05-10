The Ohio State Buckeyes will be entering the 2025 College Football season as national champions. This has only cemented their spot as one of the premier college football programs in the country. To retain this domination, the Buckeyes will need to continue recruiting the best players from high schools.
Ohio State 2026 Football Recruiting Overview
It is still early days in the development of the 2026 Ohio State recruitment class, but the Buckeyes have already been making moves. As of May 10, Ohio State had 12 players committed to the program, which ranks them as the third best recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports.com.
Notable players on the offense who have committed to Ohio State include four-star wide receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, with four-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley adding to an already talented offensive line.
On the defensive side of the ball, four-star rated safeties Blaine Bradford and Simeone Cadwell will be joined by three-star linebacker CJ Sanna.
The Buckeyes have made 199 offers to a range of players. Notable players who could turn the offer into a commitment include running back Carsyn Baker, defensive linesman Pierre Dean and tight end Mack Sutter.
Top Commits
Chris Henry Jr
Henry Jr is the fourth best wide reciever in the 2026 class. He is also the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry.
He had offers from Miami, Oregon, and USC, but turned those down to go to the Buckeyes. This is someone who could be the next Jeremiah Smith.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Dixon-Wyatt is also a wide receiver and is ranked as the sixth best in the country. Pairing up with Henry, these two could become a powerful force in the future.
Simeone Cadwell
Caldwell is a linebacker from the state of Florida and is the fifth-best player in his position. Caldwell has the potential to become another part of the emerging Buckeyes defense.
Notable Offers
Carsyn Baker (Running Back)
Baker is a likely commitment to Ohio State. After top running back Tre'Veyon Henderson left the program, Baker has the opportunity to become the next top running back at Ohio State.
Mack Sutter (Tight End)
Sutter is one of the top tight end prospects and would be a good target for Julian Sayin to find in the future. Along with Ohio State, he has offers from Alabama and Penn State, among others.
Pierre Dean (Offensive linesman)
Pierre Dean is a prospect who is likely to sign with Ohio State soon. The six-foot-five offensive linesman is likely to be an effective protector for the quarterback.
Ohio State class of 2027
Moving forward to the class of 2027, the Buckeyes have two players already committed. They are number one prospect Jamier Brown and quarterback Brady Edwards.
Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place