Ohio State football tickets: Pricing, how to buy and more ahead of Week 2 showdown

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 2, on Saturday, Sept. 7. It will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.

Where to buy Ohio State football tickets for the Western Michigan game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host Western Michigan in the second game of the season, and Ohio State is a massive 38-point favorite. Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, and tickets are still available.

The cheapest ticket is available for $36, but that is a single ticket — if fans want two seats together, the cheapest is $38. The most expensive ticket is $450, which is at the CLUB level. The most expensive non-CLUB ticket is $399.

How to watch Ohio State vs Western Michigan?

The Ohio State Buckeyes vs Western Michigan Broncos game is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Ohio

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-6 win over Akron. It was quarterback Will Howard's debut for Ohio State, and he went 17-for-28 for 228 yards with three touchdowns. It was a solid debut for him, and he was happy with the performance.

"I think once I got settled in, I was most impressed with my decisiveness," Howard said, via 247Sports. "I feel like once I did make decisions, I pulled the trigger, and I was ready. Sometimes I didn't make the perfect decision, but if you're on time and you're decisive with it, then that can kind of make up for mistakes sometimes...

"I think we worked through the struggles that we had early. Well, I don't want to say struggles, but some of the sloppiness that we had early, we worked through it, and it was good."

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for Ohio State:

Week 2: vs Western Michigan, Sept. 7

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: Marshall, Sept. 21

Week 5: @ Michigan State, Sept. 28

Week 6: vs Iowa, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ Oregon, Oct. 12

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs Nebraska, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ Penn State, Nov. 2

Week 11: vs Purdue, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ Northwestern, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Indiana, Nov. 23

Week 14: vs Michigan, Nov. 30

