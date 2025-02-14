Ohio State gets a stern warning after losing two coordinators

Gerald "Smoke" Dixon doesn't believe that Ohio State has any chance of winning the national championship in the 2025 season. The 247 Sports analyst attributes this to the school losing two coordinators in the aftermath of their national title win last year. Speaking on 247 Sports on CBS Sports, Dixon said:

"No shot. You can't lose your offensive coordiantor and your defensive coordinator. And the guy that's coming in has one of the most complicated defenses to fit in, to spring, get rolling and beat the team that's on your schedule"

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Penn State Nittany Lions respectively. While it was always known that Chip Kelly's time at Columbus would be brief, Knowles' departure to a rival Big Ten school has taken fans by surprise.

However, the true impact of these departures remains to be seen, as Ryan Day is known for having a significant influence on the defensive side of things.

Ryan Day on QB room battle at Ohio State

With Will Howard's departure, the Ohio State Buckeyes were in search of a new signal-caller. Instead of turning to the transfer portal, coach Ryan Day has decided to look within his own roster. Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are currently the frontrunners for the position.

Speaking on Thursday with WBNS 10TV, Day commented on the competition, saying:

"We’re excited to see those guys compete, this is an opportunity now for these guys to take it and run," Day said.

"I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run, it’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it," he added.

Julian Sayin is the frontrunner for the quarterback spot, having been a highly-touted five-star prospect that Ohio State secured from Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement. Additionally, the Buckeyes have incoming freshman and five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair, adding further depth to their quarterback competition.

