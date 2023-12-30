The Ohio State Buckeyes locked horns with the Missouri Tigers in this year's Cotton Bowl. However, Buckeyes fans were not happy with the team's performance on the gridiron, leading to coach Ryan Day receiving a lot of criticism. They felt that the low-scoring affair felt more like an exhibition game rather than a bowl showdown.

Under fifth-year coach Ryan Day, Ohio State finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record while losing the Big Ten championship game to Michigan. With their star quarterback Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse in the portal, the Buckeyes were left with Devin Brown as the starting signal-caller.

However, he suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter, which led to third-string quarterback Lincoln Kihenholz taking over. But Ohio State lacked any offensive firepower in their play to give them a solid lead over Missouri. Fans were not happy with this display of performance, leading to many calling out Ryan Day's coaching tactics on social media. One fan even said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Ryan day is such a p*ssy coach. Coaching scared against MIZZOU!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions on X trolling and criticizing Ryan Day for the team's lackluster performance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During his five-year tenure with the Buckeyes, Day has led the team to two conference championships in 2019 and 2020. But he is still yet to win a national championship with the Buckeyes. And this performance against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl is not going to help his case in any way.

Ohio State suffers disappointing loss to Missouri in Cotton Bowl

Apart from a Jayden Fielding field goal in the first quarter, the game went on without any high-octane action moments. But in the second half, the Tigers finally found a break in the fourth quarter thanks to two touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Missouri running back Cody Schrader scored a seven-yard touchdown to turn the tides in favor of the Tigers. With the score being 7-3, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook found a seven-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden to seal the win for the team. With the Buckeyes losing the game 14-3, Ryan Day's future with the program hangs in balance.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season