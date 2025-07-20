  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Ohio State just offered him $10 million" - CFB fans flabbergasted over 15y/o Brysen Wright's insane TD catch at flag football championship

"Ohio State just offered him $10 million" - CFB fans flabbergasted over 15y/o Brysen Wright's insane TD catch at flag football championship

By Arnold
Published Jul 20, 2025 17:50 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union (image credit: IMAGN)

Brysen Wright has become the talk of the town after pulling off a one-handed touchdown catch at the NFL Flag Football Championships on Saturday. When fans caught a glimpse of it, they were left in awe of the Jacksonville Mandarin High School wideout's potential.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some felt that Ohio State might offer big NIL money for Wright to join the team.

"Ohio State just offered him $10 million," one fan tweeted.
Ad
"Welcome to Ohio State!" another fan wrote.
"Ohio state and LSU already sending the contract," one fan commented.

Others said that Wright's touchdown catch was one of the best they ever saw.

"This is one of the best catches of all time," one fan wrote.
"Best catch I've ever seen I'm not even kidding," a fan said.
"Unbelievable one hand catch. Kept his eyes stuck on the ball," a fan tweeted.
Ad

Although Wright is making headlines for Jaguars Elite at the NFL Flag Football Championships, there is still some time before he heads to college. The wide receiver will be part of the 2028 class.

Brysen Wright opens up on his favorite college programs

WR Brysen Wright (L) in action for Mandarin - Source: Imagn
WR Brysen Wright (L) in action for Mandarin - Source: Imagn

In March, Brysen Wright opened up on some of the college programs that he admires.

Ad
“LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State are schools I like,” Wright said, via Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “All of those have communicated with me, they are top programs and I like what I know about them so far.
“Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them. They have great coaches too and they produce players. LSU is known for producing receivers and putting them in the league, so I definitely have my eyes on that."

Wright remains focused on further improving different aspects of his game. In his freshman year at Mandarin, the wideout hauled in 31 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications