"Ohio State just offered him $10 million" - CFB fans flabbergasted over 15y/o Brysen Wright's insane TD catch at flag football championship

Brysen Wright has become the talk of the town after pulling off a one-handed touchdown catch at the NFL Flag Football Championships on Saturday. When fans caught a glimpse of it, they were left in awe of the Jacksonville Mandarin High School wideout's potential.Some felt that Ohio State might offer big NIL money for Wright to join the team.&quot;Ohio State just offered him $10 million,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Welcome to Ohio State!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Ohio state and LSU already sending the contract,&quot; one fan commented.Others said that Wright's touchdown catch was one of the best they ever saw.&quot;This is one of the best catches of all time,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Best catch I've ever seen I'm not even kidding,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Unbelievable one hand catch. Kept his eyes stuck on the ball,&quot; a fan tweeted.Although Wright is making headlines for Jaguars Elite at the NFL Flag Football Championships, there is still some time before he heads to college. The wide receiver will be part of the 2028 class.Brysen Wright opens up on his favorite college programsWR Brysen Wright (L) in action for Mandarin - Source: ImagnIn March, Brysen Wright opened up on some of the college programs that he admires.“LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State are schools I like,” Wright said, via Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “All of those have communicated with me, they are top programs and I like what I know about them so far.“Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them. They have great coaches too and they produce players. LSU is known for producing receivers and putting them in the league, so I definitely have my eyes on that.&quot;Wright remains focused on further improving different aspects of his game. In his freshman year at Mandarin, the wideout hauled in 31 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.