Ohio State LB Sonny Styles & hooper GF Kaia Henderson pose for an adorable “family photo” on IG

Sonny Styles is set to enter his senior season at Ohio State in 2025. The linebacker was one of the most crucial players on the Buckeyes' defense last season, playing a pivotal role in the national championship success. He returns as one of the leaders of the team in 2025.

Ad

Styles is receiving a lot of love and support from his girlfriend, Kaia Henderson, ahead of his final season of eligibility. The Ohio State women's basketball star posted a picture of them together at the Buckeyes' indoor practice facility on her Instagram story on Sunday.

In the photo, Styles appeared in Ohio State’s home uniform while Henderson was in jeans and a black top. The guard captioned the adorable photo with:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Family photo day 🤍,” Henderson wrote.

Instagram story

Styles needs all the love and motivation he can get ahead of his final season in Columbus. The linebacker told media members on Wednesday where his game has improved heading into 2025 and how ready he is for the upcoming season.

Ad

“I would say I’m reacting faster right now, playing faster," Styles said. "I think it's showing up on tape. You can see me flying around the field. So I think that comes with more reps, more confidence. So yeah, it's been a pretty good camp so far.”

Sonny Styles raves about his linebacker partner ahead of the 2025 season

Sonny Styles is set to be the leader in the Ohio State linebacker room in 2025, having only moved to the position last season. However, he's raving about the talent of Arvell Reese, who is expected to partner with him in the linebacker position, encouraging everyone to keep an eye on him.

Ad

“You’ve got two big, fast, strong linebackers who do a lot of different stuff on the field,” Styles said. “So, I’m excited to see what (defensive coordinator Matt) Patricia can do with us this year. But I think he has a lot of confidence in our room.

“He’s an amazing athlete. He’s a crazy athlete. You can go look at the numbers … I think he’s the kind of guy who can do basically anything on the field, whatever you want. So, I mean, he could be one of the top defensive players in the country, honestly.”

The Ohio State defense will once again be crucial to its success in the upcoming season. The unit has other notable names like Caleb Downs, Davison Igbinosun, Jermaine Matthews, who are bound to make a significant impact in the bid to retain the national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place